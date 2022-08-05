LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

By getting a grand placement package of INR 3 Crore, LPU class of 2018 passout Yasir M. has created a new placement record. Hailing from Kerala, Yasir, a B.Tech. CSE graduate from Lovely Professional University will be working for a world-renowned multinational company, which has contributed significantly to the world during the pandemic, at a whopping package of Rs. 3 crores. He did not pursue any other degree after graduating from LPU and attributes this success to the strong fundamentals that he got while studying at the LPU campus.

While at LPU, he has always emerged as a bright student and completed his B.Tech in Computer Science with a CGPA of 8.6. He has always been part of numerous hackathons and other technical events at the campus and has won most of them. “While I was at LPU I got exposed to new age technology like AI, ML and also made friends from all across the world. This exposure and mentorship of the faculty has helped me to be prepared for a grand role and I am delighted that I made not my parents but the whole university and India proud by getting such a huge opportunity to work in Germany,” said elated Mohammad.

It’s not only Yasir who has got such an offer but thousands of LPU alumni are also working at 1 crore and above packages in companies like Google, Apple, Microsoft, Mercedes and other Fortune 500 companies across the globe.

Recently, LPU B.Tech. graduate Harekrishna Mahto joined Google’s Bangalore office in 2022 receiving a commendable package of INR 64 Lakh, which is also one of the highest packages received by any young graduate. Listen to what Hare Krishna has to say about LPU:

LPU possesses an incomparable placement record that emerges from the university’s consistency towards academic excellence, an unending flow of opportunities for students, and impeccable placement support to assist and guide students. Also, this year LPU has set one of the highest placement records as its student Arjun has been placed at a package of 63 lakhs straight from the campus. This is one of the highest packages received by any engineering fresher in the whole of India.

Listen to what Arjun has to say about LPU:

Also, not just a handful of students but as large as 431 students of LPU fresh 2021,22 batch are placed at a package of 10 lakhs and above. Not only this, marquee recruiters have recruited a large number of students at differential packages of up to 10 lakhs. Top companies that recruited one of the highest numbers from LPU include Cognizant which recruited 670+ LPU students, similarly, Capgemini recruited 310+ students, Wipro recruited 310+, MPhasis recruited 210+, and Accenture recruited 150+ and there are numerous much more names. In recent years, more than 20,000 placements/internships have been offered to LPU students by top recruiters. Several of the Fortune 500 companies have extended more than 5000 offers.

Such commendable stories indicate how LPU has emerged as a top institute in India from where such fantastic placement records are becoming a normal norm.

Having been ranked 74th globally by the prestigious Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2022, LPU delivers excellent education and placement support to young minds from across the world and India. Some other aspects to consider LPU for pursuing education are the state-of-the-art campus, tie-ups with 300+ universities, and students hailing from 28 Indian states and 50+ countries in a single establishment.

