Laparoscopic Hysterectomy – Enhanced Recovery

Hysterectomy surgery in gynaecology may be due to various reasons for eg., fibroids, adenomyosis, abnormal bleeding? endometriosis and cancers

Laparoscopic Hysterectomy is an operation to remove the uterus (womb) by keyhole surgery. There are several different types of Hysterectomy including

Total Hysterectomy where both the uterus and cervix are removed.

Sub Total hysterectomy – where just the uterus is removed

Hysterectomy with salpingo oophorectomy – where along with removal of uterus the fallopian tube and ovaries are removed.

In general everyone will recover at a different rate and depends upon

How fit and well you are before the operation

Reason for hysterectomy

Type of hysterectomy

How smoothly the operation goes and whether there are any complications.

If you are considering travelling during your recovery you can discuss with your doctor.

Returning to work can help you recover by getting you back into your normal routine as soon as possible.

The type of Hysterectomy depends on your diagnosis, and is done under General anesthesia or Spinal anesthesia

The advantages of a Laparoscopic Hysterectomy are

Very short hospital stay Small scars 0.5 cm to 1 cm on the tummy Less blood loss Faster recovery.

The common side effects of the surgery are

Mild pain and discomfort in the lower abdomen for first few days.

Mild Pain in your shoulder sometimes.

These can be taken care of by pain killers

Very rarely, there is a small risk of blood clots forming in the vein of legs (DVT) and these clots can travel to the lungs which could be serious

This risk can be reduced by

Being as mobile as you can as early as possible after surgery

Doing exercises when you are resting,

If you are overweight measurable graduated compression stockings or blood thinning agents such as Heparin may be needed.

If your ovaries are removed you may be offered HRT and also need to do cervical Pap smear

We at BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals offer an enhanced recovery programme which aims to get you back to full health as quickly as possible after a planned operation.

It takes time for your body to heal and for you to get fit and well again after a Lap hysterectomy. Some of positive steps you can take at this time which will help you to recover are

Rest and relax for couple of days Follow your daily routine Eat a healthy balanced diet Avoid constipation.

You should seek medical advice when you have

Burning / when you pass urine

Vaginal bleeding

Increasing abdominal pain

A painful red swollen leg

MBBS; DNB, MNAMS (OBG), MRCOG – UK; FICOG, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Laparoscopy Surgeon

