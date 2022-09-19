JK Cement’s SPSU Udaipur Launches ‘Golden Batch 2022’ In Collaboration With 15+ Leading Corporates; Admission Window Closes On 30th September 2022

India, 16th September 2022: Sir Padampat Singhania University (SPSU), Udaipur initiated by JK Cement has launched the Golden Batch of 2022 for Engineering and Management aspirants. In its pursuit to achieve academic excellence and focus on experiential learning, SPSU has entered into an industrial partnership with 15+ leading corporates. Aimed at the internationalization of teaching and curriculum, the agreement is set to amplify the learning experience, empower students to be future leaders and help SPSU impart world-class education.

Sir Padampat Singhania University (SPSU) a pioneer in industry relevant curriculum, has announced 30th September 2022 as the last date to apply for the 2022 batch. Aspirants keen to kickstart their career in Engineering and Management studies can apply on the SPSU website.

SPSU has collaborated with leading technology companies like Intel, Microsoft, Amazon, TCSiON, and Xebia to provide training and certifications in the field of computer science and engineering. Keeping engineering at its core, SPSU University works with Beumer Group to provide training in emerging logistics systems. Similarly, JK Cement, Hindustan Zinc, GHH Fahrzeuge, FL Smidth, and Gainwell are leading companies that train students in Advance Mining and Cement technology.

The Golden Batch of 2022 will be trained in emerging fields of technology by industry experts and supported by internships, certifications, and placement opportunities, for a holistic learning experience. Situated in the beautiful lake city of Udaipur amidst a sprawling 100+ acre campus, SPSU University has taken a lead in the collaboration between academia and companies that is vital in creating industry-ready graduates. Leveraging the knowledge, expertise, and network the corporate collaborations focus on strengthening the academic horizons and developing requisite skills for global exposure.

Additionally, JK Cement has also announced a scholarship corpus of Rs 35 Cr to meritorious and economically backward students of the Golden Batch. As per the scholarship, SPSU will waive 65% of the academic fees for leading technology certifications and training.

Highlighting the innovative pedagogy, Dr Padmakali Banerjee, Vice Chancellor and President, SPSU said, “With globalization at its peak, industry collaborations have become a game-changer for higher education in India. The state of art infrastructure and tech-enabled curriculum, gives our students the exposure to emerging technologies in the field of engineering and management. At SPSU, students have access to ultra-modern infrastructure supported by Tinkering Lab, Robotics Lab, Advanced Automation lab, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning Lab along with Business Analytics Simulation Lab. Our class of 2022 will be trained in emerging technologies by top-notch Academics and industry experts to be future-ready leaders.”

Dr Padmakali Banerjee, Vice Chancellor and President further added, “SPSU is a student-centric university with merit and need-based scholarships for aspirants. Our extensive scholarship programs provide deserving aspirants with a chance to avail world-class education and be the future leaders. We are working continuously to upskill our students and make them knowledgeable and proficient in their respective fields.”

Over the years, SPSU has forged cutting-edge industry collaborations to co-develop and co-deliver B. Tech and MBA degrees. Such an enriched curriculum enhances students’ life skills and overall knowledge base, backed by international standards of learning for an enterprising career.

Established in 2007, SPSU is a private university initiated by the visionary JK Cement Group. The institute offers a range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs through its state-of-art infrastructure with modern amenities for a holistic learning experience. It also maintains a hygienic environment, and serves nutritious meals to its students, for a home-away-from-home experience. Further, the digital library at SPSU offers access to thousands of online learning resources from eminent publishers and journals.

To learn more about SPSU and apply for admission – https://apply.spsu.ac.in