JIMS Sector 5 Rohini On The Path To Embrace New-age MBA To Achieve Industry 4.0 Objectives

Jagan Institute of Management Studies (JIMS) Sector-5 Rohini has recently become an Education Alliance member of AACSB (International Accreditation) which is the longest-serving global accreditation body. This exclusive recognition has positioned the institute among the top colleges in India that have been actively contributing to shaping the next generation of great leaders in India Inc.

JIMS Sector-5 Rohini, the premier management institute, founded in 1993 by Chairman Mr. Manish Gupta is focused on imparting management education by adapting to the ever-changing needs of the business environment.

The institute offers AICTE and AIU (MBA equivalent) approved, NBA accredited, autonomous, full-time, two-year PGDM, PGDM (International Business), and PGDM (Retail Management) programs. The management institute offers industry-relevant MBA specializations such as Marketing, Finance, HR, Retail Management, International Business, Operations, E-commerce, and Business Analytics to help students excel in the current business scenario. JIMS Sec-5 Rohini has been continuously ranked for six years among the top-75 Elite B-schools as per the NIRF Ranking released by the Ministry of Education, GOI 2021. The institute has also been awarded ARIIA Ranking 2021 for nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset among management students. The Institute has also earned prestigious international accreditation, SAQS by AMDISA which helps the institution in creating its presence among the South Asian countries.

The strength of the institute lies in its core faculty hailing from corporate, academia, and research who are actively engaged in preparing competent business leaders for the new-age industry roles. To sharpen the knowledge, skills, and aptitude (KSA) of students, special emphasis is laid on imparting 360-degree growth avenues comprising a gamut of activities ranging from classroom insights, on-campus engagement, industrial visits, expert lectures, on the job training (OJT’s), live projects, summer internships and pre-placement sessions among other interactive endeavors.

Another highlight of the institute is its thrust toward enabling a multicultural environment that encompasses students across India. At JIMS Sector 5 Rohini, the culturally-diverse batch of students makes learning more insightful. The institute nurtures managerial talent through a carefully curated curriculum that strikes a perfect balance between theory and practice. A unique self-directed learning (SDL) module has been designed as a part of an experiential learning approach to equip regular course curriculum with additional knowledge through MOOCs. Credit-based certifications are promoted such as NCFM, certifications from Coursera, Udemy, EdX, NPTEL, and Swayam. Social Sensitivity Projects (SSO) is also an integral part of the beyond classroom curriculum that mandates students to undergo mandatory training with NGOs to understand the lurking issues at the grass-root level. Learners can also enroll for professional certifications from V-skills and a globally recognized IFRA Certification from Canada.



The key components of our course curriculum are designed in collaboration with frequent insights received from corporate practitioners. The B-school periodically organizes case-study competitions, industry/mall visits, symposiums, seminars, conferences, founder series, and expert talks with the budding and established entrepreneurs and corporate gurus at virtual forums and through the classroom, lectures to discuss the nuances of the corporate world. Other key areas which drive the holistic development of students comprise student-driven clubs, industry research projects (IRPs), social projects, sports events, dedicated placements preparedness plans, and regular cultural activities on the campus.

The highest salary offered to JIMS Sector 5 Rohini graduate this year was ₹ 19.44LPA (International package) and 14LPA (Domestic) and the average salary was ₹ 7.5LPA.

Placements and top recruiters are paramount to the academic brilliance oozed by the talented pool of PGDM graduates. To ensure 100% placement assistance, a well-grounded Placement Preparedness Plan is outlined to strengthen the skill-set of students that prepares them for the job market. Every year, JIMS Sector 5 Rohini receives job offers from diverse sectors such as BFSI, Consulting, E-commerce, Logistics, Transportation, Telecom, Information Technology, FMCG, Manufacturing, and EdTech, among others brimming areas. The quality of the PGDM placements resides in the notable and regular recruiters that include Accenture, DHL express, Dr. Reddys, Fidelity International, Sutherland global, TCS, Reckitt Benkiser, Tata Consumers, Deloitte, Nestle, Tata Technologies, Aditya Birla Fashion, Amazon, Flipkart, S&P, Moody’s, Evalueserve, Federal Bank, ANZ Bank, Applicate AI, Archer & Bull, FedEx, IPSOS, Randstad, Shapoorji Pallonji, and EY among others. The highest salary offered this year was ₹ 19.44LPA (International package) and 14LPA (Domestic) and the average salary was ₹ 7.5LPA. Furthermore, JIMS Sector 5 Rohini has a dedicated Institutional Innovation Cell (IIC) that frequently conducts Founder Series and other events focused on creating a culture of innovation to boost the entrepreneurial interest of the aspirants aiming to pursue their start-up dream.

As JIMS Sector-5 Rohini envisions gaining a strategic position in the domain of management by establishing a global footprint, it continues to value its association with the national and international academic alliance members, alumni, recruiters, global partners, and corporate practitioners, founders, and academic think-tanks. The international accreditations and rankings earned in the past three decades are a barometer of the institute’s academic achievements, vibrant industry connections, and foundation rooted in ethics to deliver leaders of tomorrow.

