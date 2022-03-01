Investing In A Foreign PG Education? Know Why This Country Tops The List For Indian Students

As students, many dream of studying at a premier institution in a foreign country while absorbing the culture, travelling across exotic landscapes and new ideologies. Even more, we think of ways to explore our possibilities, to become the best version of ourselves and secure our future in a global economy. An education in the UK offers a chance for students to fulfil that dream.

For Indians students and professionals looking to give their careers an edge with globally recognised credentials, the UK has grown into a preferred education destination. The country – home to some of the world’s top universities – has witnessed a significant growth in the number of Indian students over the past decade.

It comes as no surprise then, that the Indian student community is among the fastest growing in the UK. In 2021, 98,747 students were issued student visas to the UK, 90% higher than 2020. The UK reciprocates the love it receives from Indian students, evident from the visa approval rate of 96% for Indian students – the highest for international students in the UK.

Get a well-rounded higher education

The UK is widely considered by Indian and international students, as one of the best places to get a well-rounded higher education, that equips one with world-class credentials and builds a strong practical understanding of any subject. With their truly global classrooms, universities in the UK allow students to analyse the world from a macro lens and gain a unique perspective. This comes in extremely handy, especially for students pursuing a master’s degree, standing at the cusp of their professional journey and foray into the job landscape.

There are many reasons why international students should consider pursuing their postgraduate studies in the UK.

Opportunity Cost

An extremely important reason for Indian students to consider the UK for a master’s degree is its one-year format. A typical master’s qualification in the UK packs intense transformative training, with a mix of lectures, assignments, research, and dissertations, in the space of around 12 months. This shortens the learning curve significantly compared to countries where the PG programmes take 2 years, like in US or India. It proves to be more cost-effective as it provides students with the opportunity to start working a year early and gain a competitive edge.

Academic Excellence

UK degrees are highly valued and recognised worldwide as per the Global Employer Survey and the QS Employer Reputation Ranking. Also, the UK is world renowned for its quality of education. According to QS World University Rankings 2022, the UK is home to 4 of the top 10 universities in the world. London also boasts of being voted as the most popular country by international students for four years consecutively. According to data by QS World Rankings, courses like, Business and Management Studies, Medicine, Law, Computer Science, Economics, Architecture, Art and Design, Engineering and Finance are some of the most popular subjects of study and the UK is one of the top destinations in the world to pursue them.

UK is one of the top destinations

Learning Experience and Infrastructure

The UK offers flexible learning, so students can study in a way the suits them best. Hosting several cultures and progressive ideologies, the UK provides students a chance to develop a truly ‘woke’ perspective of the world. Additionally, with its long legacy of research and practical education, the UK offers world-class infrastructure and facilities that help students really get an in-depth understanding of their field of study. Universities create a curriculum with the intent of arming students to secure jobs in a volatile and dynamic industry.

Employability

UK graduates are considered highly employable across the world, as per the QS Graduate Employability Rankings. In fact, 83% of UK graduated credit their UK degrees as a reason for securing a job, as per data by the UUKi’s International Graduate Outcomes report.

Also, the UK has been committed to supporting thousands of Indian students with a world-class education and employment opportunities. With the launch of the UK government’s Graduate Route scheme since July 2021, students with a degree from a recognised UK university are eligible to apply for a two year post study work visa helping them lay the foundation for a successful professional career. Doctoral students will be able to stay back in the UK for up to three years. This will help students gain coveted international work experience in the UK.

An important thing to remember is that the Graduate Route itself is non-extendable and does not count towards settlement – however, graduates who find an appropriate job and meet the requirements will be able to apply to other routes at the end of their 2/3 year stay.

Graduate Route

Impact of Culture

As an international student in the UK, students find the country, home to a mix of international cultures, contemporary thinking, and exciting experiences. Students can discover and learn more about exotic places, people, and traditions. However, the open and all-embracing nature of the country helps students quickly find ground and become truly global citizens by cultivating an international perspective.

All these factors make studying in the UK beneficial and exciting for students. You may check out our official portal or the Study UK website for more details.