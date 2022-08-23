Insipiring Talent: “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship” By Manipal University Jaipur

Scholarships inspire students to aspire for higher goals and achieve tremendous things in their careers. Merit-based scholarships promote academic excellence and creates a positive impression in everyone’s mind. Scholarship helps students in their transition from academic to professional careers. With these merit-based scholarships, academic expenses are no longer hurdles for brilliant students to study from reputed institutes. In this context, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) is supporting young students wishing to do wonders but are not able to pursue higher studies because of their financial constraints.
In addition to the existing scholarships of more than Rupees five crores, MUJ has announced “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship”, to celebrate “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” as India completes 75 years of independence. A total of 75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship are being offered to the meritorious and deserving students of B. Tech I year in the core branches of B.Tech. Scholarship equal to 100% or 75% of the Tuition Fees will be provided to meritorious students.
75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarships are being offered in the following core branches of engineering:
- B.Tech. – Mechanical Engineering
- B.Tech. (Hons) Mechanical Engineering with Specialization in Robotics
- B.Tech. – Automobile Engineering
- B.Tech. – Mechatronics Engineering
- B.Tech. – Civil Engineering
- B.Tech. (Hons) Civil Engineering with Specialization in Geoinformatics
- B.Tech. – Chemical Engineering
- B.Tech. (Hons) Chemical Engineering with Specialization in Computer Aided Process Engineering
- B.Tech. (Hons) Chemical Engineering with Specialization in Petroleum Engineering
- B.Tech. – Electrical and Electronics Engineering
- B.Tech. Electrical & Computer Engineering
- B.Tech. – Electronics and Communication Engineering
To know about the existing scholarship, Visit: University Scholarships – Indian students At MUJ | Manipal University Jaipur
ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY
The Manipal Education and Medical Group, with its heritage of excellence in higher education for over 69 years, established Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) in the year 2011 with a vision of becoming “Global Leader in Higher Education and Human Development”. Within a short span of 11 years, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) has shaped into an institution that redefines academic excellence in the region and has emerged as a go to destination for students, who are looking for professional education and skills that can help them leave their mark in the in the Industry, Academia, and Research.
MUJ has a total land area of 122 acres, with the constructed area of 2.47 million sq ft. The University boasts of the best-in-class infrastructure, including the state-of-the-art research facilities and a modern digital library. MUJ, as a multi-disciplinary University, offers multitude of programs in all three domains, i.e., conventional, professional, and technical domains at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels across diverse streams, including Engineering, Architecture, Fashion, Interior Design, Fine Arts, Humanities, Social Sciences, Journalism & Mass Communication, Basic Sciences, Computer Applications, Law, Business & Commerce, Management, Hotel Management and Hospitality.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Accredited by A+ Grade by NAAC
- NIRF Rankings 2022: Engineering-75, Management-85, University-101-150
- Five B.Tech. Programs Accredited by NBA for 3 Years from 2021-2024: Computer Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering.
- Excellent Placement & Internship Opportunities, Highest Package (2021-22): 1.06 Crore per Annum, Total Offers (2021-22): 1480+
- Best-in-Class Infrastructure
- Academic Excellence with emphasis on Research and Innovation
- Flexible Curriculum
- State-of-the-Art Laboratories
- National & International (Academic and Industrial Collaborations): 100+
- Atal Incubation Centre to nurture Entrepreneurship Skills, Start-ups: 50+
- Holistic Student Development via Co-Curricular and Extra-Curricular Activities, Student Clubs: 75+
- World class Sports, Health, and Fitness facilities.
To know more about Manipal University Jaipur visit: www.jaipur.manipal.edu or contact at Toll Free: 1800 1020 128
