scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Insipiring Talent: “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship” By Manipal University Jaipur

A total of 75 Azadi Ka Amrit  Mahotsav Scholarship are being offered to the meritorious and deserving students of  B. Tech I year in the core branches of B.Tech. Scholarship equal to 100% or 75% of the  Tuition Fees will be provided to meritorious students.

MUJ, as a multi-disciplinary University, offers multitude of programs in all three domains, i.e., conventional, professional, and  technical domains at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels across diverse streams.

Scholarships inspire students to aspire for higher goals and achieve tremendous things in their careers. Merit-based scholarships promote academic excellence and creates a positive impression in everyone’s mind. Scholarship helps students in their transition  from academic to professional careers. With these merit-based scholarships, academic  expenses are no longer hurdles for brilliant students to study from reputed institutes. In this context, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) is supporting young students wishing  to do wonders but are not able to pursue higher studies because of their financial  constraints. 

In addition to the existing scholarships of more than Rupees five crores, MUJ has  announced “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship”, to celebrate “Azadi ka Amrit  Mahotsav” as India completes 75 years of independence. A total of 75 Azadi Ka Amrit  Mahotsav Scholarship are being offered to the meritorious and deserving students of  B. Tech I year in the core branches of B.Tech. Scholarship equal to 100% or 75% of the  Tuition Fees will be provided to meritorious students.

75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarships are being offered in the following core  branches of engineering: 

  • B.Tech. – Mechanical Engineering 
  • B.Tech. (Hons) Mechanical Engineering with Specialization in Robotics
  • B.Tech. – Automobile Engineering 
  • B.Tech. – Mechatronics Engineering 
  • B.Tech. – Civil Engineering 
  • B.Tech. (Hons) Civil Engineering with Specialization in Geoinformatics
  • B.Tech. – Chemical Engineering 
  • B.Tech. (Hons) Chemical Engineering with Specialization in Computer Aided Process  Engineering 
  • B.Tech. (Hons) Chemical Engineering with Specialization in Petroleum Engineering
  •  B.Tech. – Electrical and Electronics Engineering 
  • B.Tech. Electrical & Computer Engineering 
  • B.Tech. – Electronics and Communication Engineering 

To know about the existing scholarship, Visit: University Scholarships – Indian students  At MUJ | Manipal University Jaipur 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY 

The Manipal Education and Medical Group, with its heritage of excellence in higher  education for over 69 years, established Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) in the year  2011 with a vision of becoming “Global Leader in Higher Education and Human  Development”. Within a short span of 11 years, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) has shaped into an institution that redefines academic excellence in the region and has emerged as a go to destination for students, who are looking for professional education and skills that can help them leave their mark in the in the Industry, Academia, and Research. 

MUJ has a total land area of 122 acres, with the constructed area of 2.47 million sq ft.  The University boasts of the best-in-class infrastructure, including the state-of-the-art  research facilities and a modern digital library.  MUJ, as a multi-disciplinary University,  offers multitude of programs in all three domains, i.e., conventional, professional, and  technical domains at undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels across diverse  streams, including Engineering, Architecture, Fashion, Interior Design, Fine Arts,  Humanities, Social Sciences, Journalism & Mass Communication, Basic Sciences,  Computer Applications, Law, Business & Commerce, Management, Hotel Management  and Hospitality. 

KEY HIGHLIGHTS  

  • Accredited by A+ Grade by NAAC  
  • NIRF Rankings 2022: Engineering-75, Management-85, University-101-150 
  • Five B.Tech. Programs Accredited by NBA for 3 Years from 2021-2024: Computer  Science and Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering,  Mechatronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering.
  • Excellent Placement & Internship Opportunities, Highest Package (2021-22): 1.06  Crore per Annum, Total Offers (2021-22): 1480+ 
  • Best-in-Class Infrastructure 
  • Academic Excellence with emphasis on Research and Innovation
  • Flexible Curriculum 
  • State-of-the-Art Laboratories 
  • National & International (Academic and Industrial Collaborations): 100+ 
  • Atal Incubation Centre to nurture Entrepreneurship Skills, Start-ups: 50+
  •  Holistic Student Development via Co-Curricular and Extra-Curricular Activities,  Student Clubs: 75+ 
  • World class Sports, Health, and Fitness facilities. 

To know more about Manipal University Jaipur visit: www.jaipur.manipal.edu or  contact at Toll Free: 1800 1020 128

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 02:30:11 pm
Next Story

BUCTU general body meeting today, changes in its constitution on agenda

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Ramdev should not criticise other systems of medicine: SC

Ramdev should not criticise other systems of medicine: SC

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

SC says will look into plea on Bilkis convicts’ remission

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Who was Sonali Phogat? Her career, rise to fame & run-ins with controversies

Union Minister Ajay Mishra calls Tikait 'second rate person'

Union Minister Ajay Mishra calls Tikait 'second rate person'

‘No god is a Brahmin’, says JNU VC, flags ‘gender bias’ in Manusmriti

‘No god is a Brahmin’, says JNU VC, flags ‘gender bias’ in Manusmriti

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Sonali Phogat death a reminder why people above 40 should get heart tests done

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Opinion | Exploiters like us: Noida video tells an uncomfortable truth

Premium
Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

Can diabetes medicine metformin improve Covid-19 outcomes?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement