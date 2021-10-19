scorecardresearch
How to choose optional subject for UPSC? Free Optional Counselling sessions by Rau's IAS Educators

Attend Rau's IAS Free Optional counselling sessions from 26th – 31st Oct, 2021.


Updated: October 19, 2021
Rau’s IAS is conducting free Optional counselling sessions

IMPORTANCE OF OPTIONAL SUBJECTS IN UPSC MAINS EXAM

In the CSE Main exam, out of the seven papers which are considered in making the merit list – Essay paper, GS Paper I, GS Paper II, GS Paper III, GS Paper IV, Optional Paper I and Optional Paper II – the two papers of the Optional Subject, each comprising 250 marks, command 25% of the marks making the merit list.

And that is precisely the importance of an optional subject. It commands one-fourth of the total marks in CSE and therefore plays a critical role in determining your final rank thereby getting you the service of your choice. 

But some IAS aspirants end up making a wrong choice of optional subject because of lack of information and also due to certain misgivings and myths regarding some subjects. 

  • Are you also confused about choosing the best optional subject in IAS Mains? 
  • Rau’s IAS is conducting FREE OPTIONAL COUNSELLING SESSIONS from 26th – 31st October 2021 by Optional Teachers.  
  • The optional counselling sessions can be attended free of cost according to the schedule
  • Offline (physically at the centres) and 
  • Live-Online (Rau’s Live-Online classroom format) 
  • Agenda of this counselling is:
    1. Meeting and interacting directly with Rau’s IAS Optional educators to learn more about your preferred optional subjects, 
    2. Clarifying of all your doubts, and
    3. Making an informed choice about the best optional subject for you.
  • Date: 26th – 31st October, 2021. Check the registration page for schedule.
  • Venue: Rau’s IAS Delhi, Bengaluru Campuses and Live – Online
OPTIONAL SUBJECTS AT RAU’S IAS

  1. Economics by Dr JC Sharma (Retd IES) from Delhi Campus & Live-Online
  2. Psychology by Dr Soubhik Sen from Delhi Campus & Live-Online
  3. Anthropology by Dr CP Kaushik from Delhi Campus & Live-Online
  4. Sociology by Dr Surendra Singh from Delhi Campus & Live-Online
  5. Sociology by Mr Vikram Kaushal from Bengaluru Campus & Live-Online
  6. Public Administration by Dr Vivek Kaushik from Delhi Campus & Live-Online
  7. Public Administration by Mr Anubhav Sharma from Bengaluru Campus & Live-Online
  8. History by Mrs K.Kirthika from Delhi Campus  & Live-Online
  9. History by Mr Parampreet Singh from Bengaluru Campus & Live-Online
  10. Geography by Mr Vineet Thaploo from Delhi Campus & Live-Online
  11. Geography by Mr Indrajeet Bariar from Bengaluru Campus & Live-Online
  12. Political Science and IR by Mr Rahul Puri from Delhi Campus & Live-Online
  • All the optional subjects are available in Offline, and Live-Online batches
  • New Optional Batches for CSE 2022 starting from 12th November, 2021 

