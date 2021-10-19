How to choose optional subject for UPSC? Free Optional Counselling sessions by Rau’s IAS Educators

Updated: October 19, 2021 3:43:37 pm
IMPORTANCE OF OPTIONAL SUBJECTS IN UPSC MAINS EXAM
In the CSE Main exam, out of the seven papers which are considered in making the merit list – Essay paper, GS Paper I, GS Paper II, GS Paper III, GS Paper IV, Optional Paper I and Optional Paper II – the two papers of the Optional Subject, each comprising 250 marks, command 25% of the marks making the merit list.
And that is precisely the importance of an optional subject. It commands one-fourth of the total marks in CSE and therefore plays a critical role in determining your final rank thereby getting you the service of your choice.
But some IAS aspirants end up making a wrong choice of optional subject because of lack of information and also due to certain misgivings and myths regarding some subjects.
- Are you also confused about choosing the best optional subject in IAS Mains?
- Rau’s IAS is conducting FREE OPTIONAL COUNSELLING SESSIONS from 26th – 31st October 2021 by Optional Teachers.
- The optional counselling sessions can be attended free of cost according to the schedule:
- Offline (physically at the centres) and
- Live-Online (Rau’s Live-Online classroom format)
- Agenda of this counselling is:
- Meeting and interacting directly with Rau’s IAS Optional educators to learn more about your preferred optional subjects,
- Clarifying of all your doubts, and
- Making an informed choice about the best optional subject for you.
- Date: 26th – 31st October, 2021. Check the registration page for schedule.
- Venue: Rau’s IAS Delhi, Bengaluru Campuses and Live – Online
- How to Register: Registration is free. Click on the link below and register for all the subjects you want counseling in.
- Registration is open – https://www.rauias.com/
OPTIONAL SUBJECTS AT RAU’S IAS
- Economics by Dr JC Sharma (Retd IES) from Delhi Campus & Live-Online
- Psychology by Dr Soubhik Sen from Delhi Campus & Live-Online
- Anthropology by Dr CP Kaushik from Delhi Campus & Live-Online
- Sociology by Dr Surendra Singh from Delhi Campus & Live-Online
- Sociology by Mr Vikram Kaushal from Bengaluru Campus & Live-Online
- Public Administration by Dr Vivek Kaushik from Delhi Campus & Live-Online
- Public Administration by Mr Anubhav Sharma from Bengaluru Campus & Live-Online
- History by Mrs K.Kirthika from Delhi Campus & Live-Online
- History by Mr Parampreet Singh from Bengaluru Campus & Live-Online
- Geography by Mr Vineet Thaploo from Delhi Campus & Live-Online
- Geography by Mr Indrajeet Bariar from Bengaluru Campus & Live-Online
- Political Science and IR by Mr Rahul Puri from Delhi Campus & Live-Online
- All the optional subjects are available in Offline, and Live-Online batches.
- New Optional Batches for CSE 2022 starting from 12th November, 2021
All aspirant can register for free at – https://www.rauias.com/ and take the benefit of the counselling sessions.
