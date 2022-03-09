Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2022 (GES) – An Annual Flagship Initiative By Entrepreneurship Cell, IIT Kharagpur

GES is E-Cell IIT Kharagpur’s annual flagship initiative, being one of the biggest inter-collegiate corporate summits in India.

A confluence of aspiring entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, angel investors, new age entrepreneurs, industry experts, academicians and students, GES is E-Cell, IIT Kharagpur’s unique platform where industry doyens share their insights based on their experiences and entrepreneurial journey. Through the display of their contribution, startup enthusiasts pledge to take the Indian startup ecosystem to greater heights.

In the 15th edition of GES, E-Cell attempts to provide an experience for participants to discover, formulate and evaluate their idea so as to help in building a self-reliant and resilient startup ecosystem. Its goal is to inculcate a “risk-taking” mindset, in the new generation of innovative thinkers. Starting on the 10th of March, GES 2022 is a 4-day online conglomeration of Keynote Sessions, Fireside Chats, Workshops, Competitions, Networking Sessions and Intern-Carnival. GES also consists of Hackathons and Quizzes presenting participants with an exciting opportunity to improve critical thinking and problem solving skills.

E-Cell, IIT Kharagpur invites entrepreneurial enthusiasts from all walks-of-life to join GES 2022, providing them a platform to interact with startup leaders, win exciting prizes and build an enterprising India.

The previous editions of the summit witnessed large-scale participation across the country. Participants were graced by the presence of eminent personalities like Mr. Sundar Pichai (CEO, Google, and Alphabet), Mr. Sam Pitroda (Pioneer of Indian Telecom Revolution), Mr. Ritesh Aggarwal (Founder, OYO), Mr. Rahul Jaimini (Cofounder, Swiggy), Mr. Amod Malviya (Co-Founder, Udaan), Mr. Steve Blank (Adjunct Professor Stanford University, Entrepreneur and Author), Mr. Marty Cagan (Founder and Partner at Silicon Valley Product Group), Smt. Smriti Irani (Honorable Union Cabinet Minister, Government of India), Shri. Suresh Prabhu (6 Time Parliament Member, Former Union Minister) and many more.

As explained by Nayan Saluja and Harsh Agarwal, event heads at E-Cell, IIT Kharagpur : “The year 2021, saw the Indian Startup Ecosystem setting a new normal. Despite the pandemic, more than 4 dozen unicorns emerged. After the grim and unprecedented situation, there was a realization in every nation, especially in a country like ours which belongs to an emerging economy, that survival can be achieved solely through inclusion. Inclusion is about creating an environment for the diverse talent pool to express and work to their fullest potential and feel part of the company (sense of belongingness), its processes, systems, and growth, and also to work for providing living conditions with affordability considerations. The theme of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2022 is “Innovation for Inclusion”. This edition aims to tap all those segments including niche ones and encourages participants to solve problems based on creative thinking and innovations, so that the diffusion of benefits targets all sections. Innovations can help in providing products and services, being affordable and accessible, and such can truly be called inclusive innovation that serves larger section of people in the society”

A clarion call by E-Cell, IIT Kharagpur for participation in GES ’22, which is a platform for young minds to interact, enable them to create innovative ideas and empower them to build awareness amongst their peers about the ever-growing startup evangelism.

Prospective participants are invited and encouraged to hurry up and register!

The registration website for GES ‘22 is https://reg-ges.ecell-iitkgp.org/register/.