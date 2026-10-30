From Bengaluru to Boston: How ShiftToTech Helps Professionals Switch to AI, DevOps and Data Jobs

Two years into an information security role at Samsung Display in Noida, Harshit Wadhwa had had enough. He wanted out, and he wanted something that would still be in demand five years down the line. What he ended up doing was a DevOps course online in India, the kind that runs on weekends with a small live batch, and today he works as a DevOps engineer at Birlasoft. What stands out in his story: not one of the tools he learned was specific to India. Open a job ad in Berlin, Boston, Singapore or Sydney and you’ll find Kubernetes, Terraform and AWS sitting right there in the requirements. ShiftToTech Academy, where Harshit trained, has pretty much built its whole business on that one observation.

What is ShiftToTech Academy?

ShiftToTech Academy is a global online institute, founded in India, that teaches live AI, DevOps and Data Engineering courses to final-year students, fresh graduates and working professionals in India, the US, the UK and beyond. Many of its learners are a few years into their careers and want to move sideways into tech. The company behind it is ShiftToTech Private Limited, which has offices in Bengaluru and New Delhi.

Three subjects. That’s the whole catalogue, and they seem to like it that way. So far a little over 500 people have been through its batches, and over 100 of them have gone on to land jobs in the ₹6 to ₹18 LPA range.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Some things about the setup don’t change. Batches stay small on purpose. Every class is live, mostly on weekends, and if you were hoping to buy a recorded version and watch it at 2x speed, there isn’t one. The instructors aren’t career trainers either. Each one of them is a working professional who spends the week building and running AI, cloud and data systems somewhere, usually with years behind them at a large tech company. So when a lesson covers a deployment that keeps falling over, or a data pipeline that’s crawling, it’s because the person teaching it dealt with exactly that at work recently. The same instructors mentor learners on their projects and sit with them for interview prep.

“We’re not trying to be the biggest institute in the country,” says a ShiftToTech Academy spokesperson. “We want to be the one a working person can actually finish.”

Where do its learners come from?

Most of them are still in India, and that’s where the pressure to reskill is being felt hardest right now. LinkedIn’s Jobs on the Rise report for India found that 72% of professionals plan to look for a new job this year. In the same survey, 84% said they feel unprepared for it. AI engineer, the report notes, is now the second-fastest-growing role in the country.

Since every class happens online, someone logging in from Lucknow, Kochi or Coimbatore is in the same live session as someone in Bengaluru, Hyderabad or Pune. Same instructors, same fee, same homework. For a lot of people that’s the whole difference between upskilling from home and having to relocate to a metro just to get access to decent training. And the skills themselves travel; they’re what companies in India’s tech hubs hire for, and what companies abroad hire for too.

Story continues below this ad

Which courses does ShiftToTech offer?

There are three programmes. Each one runs somewhere between 10 and 16 weeks depending on which level you join at, and each ends with a project that stays yours.

Programme Duration Fee starts at Projects Artificial Intelligence 10–16 weeks ₹35,000 10+ DevOps & Cloud 10–16 weeks (20, 50 or 120 hours by level) ₹35,000 5+ Data Engineering 10–16 weeks ₹35,000 4 capstones

The AI track begins with Python and climbs up through LLMs, RAG, LangChain and MLOps; there are also shorter Generative AI and Agentic AI tracks if you want something more focused. DevOps covers containers (Docker, Kubernetes), infrastructure as code (Terraform, Ansible), CI/CD with Jenkins, GitHub Actions and ArgoCD, and monitoring using Prometheus and Grafana, all of it on AWS and Azure. Data Engineering is Spark, Kafka, Airflow, Snowflake, Microsoft Fabric and BigQuery.

The three programmes run 10 to 16 weeks, from beginner to advanced, with hands-on projects. The three programmes run 10 to 16 weeks, from beginner to advanced, with hands-on projects.

In practice the three overlap a good deal more than the brochure lets on. An AI model with nothing feeding it data is just an expensive paperweight, which is why all three tracks end up spending so much of their time in cloud labs on real AWS accounts rather than simulators.

One thing the academy keeps saying, and it’s a slightly odd line for a training company to repeat: the certificate is the least valuable thing you walk away with. Interviewers want to hear about the project. Nobody asks about the PDF. If you’d rather sit in on a class before committing to anything, you can book a free intro session, and there’s a 7-day full refund on every course anyway.

Story continues below this ad

Can learners join from anywhere in the world?

Yes. The clearest example is the AI cohort for the USA, which runs in evening Eastern and Pacific slots with small live batches. It’s six modules, starting with how LLMs actually work and moving through prompt engineering, AI APIs, retrieval-augmented generation and governance, before finishing with a capstone. A UK cohort covers the same ground in evening GMT hours.

Learners in the Gulf, Southeast Asia, Europe and Australia usually just join the India batches, which land in their daytime or early evening. Saturday morning IST is afternoon in Singapore and Sydney, and Europeans fall somewhere between the Indian and UK slots. ShiftToTech doesn’t have a campus abroad, and to its credit it doesn’t pretend to. International fees get discussed on the intro call.

Does the training lead to jobs?

For many learners, yes. The academy is careful though; you won’t hear the word “guarantee” from them. What they do offer is resume rewriting, a LinkedIn clean-up, mock interviews and referrals to a network of more than 100 hiring partners. Actually getting the job is still on you.

The outcomes it points to are real, named people. Deepak was working in customer support with zero IT background. He’s now a DevOps engineer in Whitefield earning ₹10.5 LPA. Himani had been a PHP developer stuck on ₹8 LPA for four years before she came through the programme and left with a ₹13 LPA offer at Manyata Tech Park. Alumni have ended up at TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Accenture, Cognizant, HCL Tech, Deloitte, Capgemini and IBM. For those applying abroad, the same portfolio does the heavy lifting. A Terraform module looks exactly the same whether you wrote it in Bengaluru or Toronto.

Story continues below this ad

The road ahead

The plan, if you can call it that, is deliberately unglamorous. Keep the batches small. Keep the instructors in their day jobs. Add new time zones one cohort at a time, and don’t rush it.

If you want to get started, book a free intro session, call or WhatsApp +91 7982370840, or email Learning@shifttotech.co.in. Every course comes with a 7-day full refund.

Frequently asked questions

Is a ShiftToTech certificate valid abroad? It’s a certificate of completion rather than a degree, and no employer abroad is going to hire you on the strength of it alone. What they actually look at is the portfolio. Deployed AWS, Kubernetes and Terraform projects are what hiring managers in the US, UK, Europe and Australia will probe you on in interviews.

Do I need coding experience? No. The AI and Data Engineering tracks teach Python from scratch over the first two weeks, and DevOps starts off with Linux and shell scripting.

Story continues below this ad

How is this different from self-paced courses and free YouTube videos? Those are videos. Nobody checks whether you finish them, and most people don’t. Here there’s a working engineer in the room with you, a small group of other learners going through the same thing, and a project that’s due at the end whether you feel ready or not.

Disclaimer

This content is sponsored and does not reflect the views or opinions of IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd. No journalist is involved in creating sponsored material and it does not imply any endorsement whatsoever by the editorial team. IE Online Media Services takes no responsibility for the content that appears in sponsored articles and the consequences thereof, directly, indirectly or in any manner. Viewer discretion is advised.