FREE Live-Online IAS Counseling Sessions by Rau’s IAS on 22nd and 29th May

Get rid of any doubts or confusions with Live-Online IAS Counseling Sessions by Rau’s IAS

We all know that we are living through completely unprecedented times. Not many people, if any at all, have experienced anything like this. However, notwithstanding the ongoing pandemic, we hope that you are continuing with your preparations for UPSC civil services exam. In fact, all serious aspirants must continue with their preparation to get ahead in the competition.

Do not let covid interrupt your learning. It is in fact very important for your overall mental well-being that you stay absorbed in learning and acquiring new knowledge.

Now, there is an important Announcement for IAS aspirants who are planning to start preparation for CSE 2022!

Rau’s IAS is starting new Live-Online batches:

GS Integrated Live-Online batches – 4 th June

Optional Live-Online batches – 4TH June

Still confused between Offline or Online IAS coaching?

If you are someone who is still confused between offline classes and Online (Live-Online) classes for IAS preparation, let us briefly highlight a few aspects about Rau’s IAS live-online classes.

Rau’s IAS Online classes bring classroom experience to your home. What we mean by that is, Rau’s IAS online classes are truly interactive and they make you feel you are sitting inside a classroom. You interact with your teachers and peers in exactly the same way as you do in an offline class.

Actually, there is no difference between Rau’s offline and Live – Online IAS classes other than that you share a virtual space with your teacher and classmates rather than a physical one.

Everything else is exactly the same.

And if we are to take into consideration the review of Rau’s IAS students who have studied in online batches last year, there are some added advantages with live-online IAS classes:

Flexibility: Video backup of classes is available for 7 more days to help students watch the class lecture again. This helps in reinforcing learning. Cost effectiveness: Attending Live online classes obviously saves a lot of time and money. Aspirants can get quality guidance without traveling to our campus. Safest Option: Quality guidance is available within the safe confines of homes. This aspect of safety has become very important now more than ever before. COVID has changed our way of life.

Rau’s IAS Online course provides a unique avenue for students to juggle the demands of their daily lives on their scarce time and other resources, while still being able to prepare for IAS exam and excel in achieving their goals.

Watch demo class video to understand how live online classes are conducted

Watch student review video to learn from our students about their experience of Live-online classes.

FREE IAS COUNSELING – REGISTER NOW

Aspirants who are seriously targeting CSE 2022, NOW is the time to start UPSC preparation. Do not let this health crisis interrupt your studies and delay your achievements. In case you:

Want to meet and talk to some of Rau’s IAS teachers, or

Want guidance on choosing the optional subject, or

Wish to attend a live – online class for experience’s sake

Rau’s IAS is conducting Free Optional Orientation sessions on 22nd & 29th May, 2021. You can join these sessions free of cost. You can register for these sessions by simply visiting our website www.rauias.com

These counseling sessions will provide you a unique opportunity to meet, interact and learn from Rau’s IAS teachers.

Things to note:

Rau’s IAS offers UPSC coaching for Political Science & IR, Public Administration, History, Sociology, Geography, Economics & Psychology from Delhi, Jaipur and Bangalore Campuses as well as via Live-Online Classes.

New GS Integrated batches via Live Online classes are starting from 4 th June ,

are starting from , New Optional Subject batches via Live-Online classes are starting on 4 th June , 2021

are starting on , 2021 Optional Counseling sessions will be conducted on 22 nd & 29 th May, 2021

Register & Attend for Free – https://www.rauias.com

We, at Rau’s IAS, are committed to give you the best guidance and academic support to excel in the civil services examination.

Join the free IAS counseling and kick start your preparation for civil services exam, with the team of best IAS teachers in the civil services test prep.