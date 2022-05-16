Fostering Academic, Research and Professional Excellence in All Domains: Manipal University Jaipur

In today’s world, Universities are known as knowledge creators rather than simple knowledge disseminators. This is more so relevant in contemporary times because almost all knowledge gathered by human being is digitally available and so the knowledge dissemination job of universities is being taken up by digital media. This leaves option with universities to create more knowledge, do more research, reveal more of nature mystery, innovate for societal benefit, sustain environment for better human lives.

In this context, Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), accredited with A+ Grade by NAAC with a score of 3.28, is committed to nurture talent and strengthen academics along with research by adopting unique and innovative practices to continue to redefine academic excellence.

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ)

Prof. N.N. Sharma, Pro-President, Manipal University Jaipur says that the university is committed to serve as knowledge creator through research and innovations with a purpose of benefitting society and local needs. According to Prof. Sharma, all research is good whether it is fundamental or applied, but the research or knowledge creation which benefits the need of society immediate requirements and local problems, are to be reckoned with applauds. MUJ is one leading example of knowledge creator through societal need-based research. Some of the significant concluding research projects with societal connects accomplished by MUJ faculty members and students are mentioned below:

Multi-Functional Jaipur-Hand: As we are aware that apart from its culture and heritage, Jaipur is famous in the world for its biggest inventions in the field of medical science, Jaipur Foot. For millions of people in the world who have lost their hand due to some or the other reason, the multi-functional artificial hands are available today but are very costly and are beyond the affordability of poor. MUJ jointly with Piltover Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (an incubation of MUJ students) developed Jaipur-Hand which is not only cheaper but also works better, its mechanical version was handed over to Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, Jaipur which on their suggestions is being improvised to automated version now.

Artificial Bones : MUJ faculty members of Department of Mechanical Engineering have created bio-compatible Artificial Bones that can replace the human bones lost due to severe fractures, diseases etc. This will remove the need of surgery to remove metallic implants.

Unbreakable and Fireproof Tiles : Rajasthan is reeling under pressure of piled up dust of marble slurry. As we know that marble slurry is taking the shape of an environmental threat, researchers at MUJ converted the threat into an opportunity and has developed unbreakable and fireproof floor titles using it. The cost is almost equal to normal ceramic tiles and their unbreakable and fireproof nature makes them superior.

Captive Oxygen Generation Plant: An in-house Captive Oxygen Generation Plant to provide uninterrupted oxygen during the COVID-19 situation and other times has been built by the joint efforts of faculty members from Manipal University Jaipur, Monash University, Australia and Curtin University, Australia.

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ)

Research at MUJ have been given a major focus and can be seen through the publications by the faculty members in reputed journals. Currently the quality of research, which is measured by field impact factor of SciVal, is higher at MUJ than global average. In a short period of its existence, faculty members at MUJ have received extramural grants from major government nodal agencies like DST, DBT, ICMR, ICSSR, CSIR etc.

With the objective of encouraging the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovative technology-based start-ups that have an application and/or impact in the core sectors of the economy, Manipal University Jaipur was selected as one of the Atal Incubation Centers (AIC) by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Government of India. DST, Rajasthan, acknowledging the University as the Centre of Excellence, has designated it as “Technology Demonstration and Training Centre” to conduct trainings for skill enhancement and upliftment of social status of rural population in Rajasthan. With both the centres focus to harnessing the power of the available knowledge capital, the university provides many platforms to students for modelling their innovative ideas into sustainable, market-ready products. The students have proven their spirit by participating and winning prizes at national level Hackathons. The University has incubated 49 startups till date, some of which have received and attracted public and private bodies funding.

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ)

To expand the innovation ecosystem and to cater the research needs of internal and external researchers, MUJ has established high-end research facilities including “Sophisticated Analytical Instrumentation Lab”, “Central Analytical facility”, “Multi-scale high-end computing facility”, “Dassault-CATIA lab” and many more. These facilities are rare to be found in any private institution. With these facilities and highly qualified faculty members, Students of MUJ are showing their talents globally.

With this scenario the future beckons education system to work and learn by research and innovations, create treasure of knowledge and all Indian universities should take up the tryst to compete globally and contribute socially.

To know more about Manipal University Jaipur visit: www.jaipur.manipal.edu or contact at Toll Free: 1800 1020 128