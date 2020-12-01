FIITJEE’s Talent Reward Exam: A gateway to phenomenal success in JEE Advanced, JEE Main, KVPY, NTSE & Olympiads

The pandemic has affected us in many ways, along with curtailing students’ academic pursuits and preparation for exams. For parents and their children, who have dreamt of the latter acing competitive exams such as JEE, this is a critical time in their study.

Coming to their rescue is FIITJEE’s popular FIITJEE Talent Reward Exam (FTRE), which promises performance enhancement and empowers students to win any academic challenge that comes their way.

FIITJEE, the premier institute for the preparation of IIT-JEE and other competitive and scholastic exams, is geared towards moulding students for achieving academic success. Its adept faculty assesses students’ potential, spots their loopholes and expertly turns their weaknesses into strengths. The exam gives a clear picture of the level of preparation and concepts learnt so far. By gauging the skills and abilities, working on improving any challenge areas, the institute prepares students for academic excellence early in life.

These are some key features of FTRE:

Rank Potential Index (RPI) – FTRE is the only exam that shows exactly where students stand in terms of their preparation, by offering a realistic prediction of their All India Rank in JEE and other competitive / scholastic exams.



IQ Evaluation – Through FTRE , students get critically evaluated on their IQ, particularly for target exams like JEE Advanced, JEE Main, KVPY, NTSE and Olympiads.



Concept-wise standing – Students become acquainted with their subject-wise standing at the national level. This enables them to work harder on their challenge areas with the support of FIITJEE faculty.

The FTRE is the gateway to phenomenal success in JEE Advanced, JEE Main, KVPY, NTSE & Olympiads. So far, lakhs of students have been benefited from the exam, which has propelled them to excel at the school level as well as in JEE at the national level. FIITJEE is an exclusive platform for students to get a true measure of their preparation and subsequently identify their improvement areas, work hard at overcoming these challenges and successfully meet their academic goals.

This year, FTRE will be held on December 27, 2020. The students of class V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X & XI can register for the exam. The exam will be conducted in offline mode or computer-based test mode (at designated centres) or through proctored online mode (can be taken from home).

Upon clearing the FTRE, students can enrol in FIITJEE’s Classroom / Integrated or Live Online Programs without wasting any time, to guarantee their desired success. The institute has a record of producing exemplary results as proved once again by the latest JEE Advanced 2020 results, where 4 ranks in the top 10 were bagged by FIITJEEians.

