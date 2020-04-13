FIITJEE Powered myPAT Announces its Free Online Courses

myPAT- India’s largest Online Learning & Assessment platform for scholastic exams myPAT- India’s largest Online Learning & Assessment platform for scholastic exams

As the deadly Coronavirus spreads ferociously throughout the country, students are taken aback and are left to wonder about their academic career. Their success is at stake with the lock-down of schools and coaching institutes, which has precisely resulted in zero student-faculty interaction. Furthermore, test series – which is the most crucial aspect of competitive exam preparations, has also become inaccessible. The students are home-bound and have hardly any way to move out and attain coaching.

But here’s myPAT- India’s largest Online Learning & Assessment platform for scholastic exams, which has announced its free courses. Students who will appear for JEE Main 2020, JEE Advanced 2020, BITSAT 2020, and NTSE Stage II 2019-20 can enroll and avail these preparation courses for free until the day of their scheduled exam. Students who will appear for these exams in 2021 and 2022 as well as students with long term goal of preparing for engineering & medical, can avail these courses for free until May 10th, 2020.

myPAT, co-founded by IIT & IIM graduates is an EdTech start-up headquartered in New Delhi and is powered by FIITJEE as the knowledge partner. myPAT comprehends the situation well and stands firm with the students. Since it understands that no two students are same and therefore their preparation also has to be different & personalised, it empowers every student to learn the way they want. Undoubtedly, myPAT competently carves bright & beautiful futures by offering highly personalised mentorship to every student by leveraging the power of AI & ML.

Furthermore, myPAT is the only online platform with an impeccable track of improving students’ performance and chances of success for every segment of students – toppers, average and the ones who need more hand-holding. True that the success of the myPAT users in competitive exams is unmatched over the last 3-4 years :-

* 1 in every 3 IIT selections being a myPAT user

* 14,000 myPAT users made it to IITs over the last 4 years

* 4.5 lakh students across the country benefitted from myPAT to realise their potential.

* 4,104 selections in JEE Advanced in 2019

* 10,011 selections in JEE Main 2019

* AIR 1 in NTSE 2019

* Several state toppers in various competitive exams

* A large number of teachers and schools use myPAT to support their student’s aspiration for competitive exams

