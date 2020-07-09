FIITJEE keeping in mind the best interest of students during the COVID-19 Pandemic, introduces LIVE Online Classroom

Digital is the new norm and FIITJEE is all ready to take up the challenge Digital is the new norm and FIITJEE is all ready to take up the challenge

“Let us not pray to be sheltered from dangers but to be fearless when facing them”

– Rabindranath Tagore



The outbreak of COVID-19, originated from ‘The Land of the Red Dragon’ – China, now spread all over the globe… has left every country in a situation of turmoil. The spread of the virus started in 2019 which has now creeped into 2020 and grown into a worldwide pandemic. The number of people affected by COVID-19 has not decreased but is on the rise – that too, a steady one. The only question perplexing the entire globe is – When will this end?



Earlier, when everything was normal – students used to attend regular school, coaching and have a happy-go-lucky life! Now, nothing is the same.

Prior to the rise of COVID-19 in India, Engineering aspirants travelled from remote parts of India to the cities, just to study at a good Coaching Institute with proven track records and accomplish their dreams. Now that the virus and its numbers are ever-increasing… travelling from one city to the other is a far-fetched thought. Health and safety are the most important at such times and cannot be jeopardized. Amidst the pandemic and the lockdown with restrictions on movement in India, FIITJEE – the premium coaching institute in the country for cracking JEE Main and JEE Advanced has revolutionized the way of studying and learning digitally with its brand new ‘Live Online Classroom Programs’. From Physical Classroom Programs to Live Online Classroom Programs. These online classes have been specially devised to reach every student in the remotest corner of the country in times of COVID-19, where no one has to travel anywhere and continue to be safe – be it a student, parent or teacher!

What is the ‘Live Online Classroom Program’ by FIITJEE?

To bring each aspiring student closer to his/her dream even during times of COVID-19, FIITJEE and its expert brains at work formulised the ‘Live Online Classroom Programs’ – all online classes for students of classes XI and XII pass aspirants. The online classes are held in small batches of students, consisting of not more than 50 aspirants. This allows seamless studying as well as teaching and, also enhances the ability of the students to adapt topics and concepts more effectively. Not only that, small batches for online classes also paves way for interactive sessions with students’ doubts getting solved instantly. Students are all in to get benefitted with the online classes – FIITJEE promises each student to get individualised attention from the teacher… increasing confidence and giving a morale boost to students to do even better.

Along with online classes, the live doubt clearing sessions are a bonus to students where the adept and experienced faculty takes every question raised by each aspirant into account and making sure it gets solved, right in time! The Live Online Classroom Program sessions also includes evaluating the Chapter Practice Problems (CPP), which helps students to have clarity of concepts and sharpens the mind to grasp better.

While getting expert training for competitive examinations is key, what is also important is to have study material in hand. Right from school, students are regularly given notes and assignments to increase brain power and retain maximum from the course. For the same purpose, students who enrol in the Live Online Classroom Program at FIITJEE, not only have access to the faculty for queries but also have full access to e-study material that entails – e-notes, e-assignments, e-quizzes, e-question banks and e-archives. This access to innumerable notes and assignments to study from, gives students a chance to unlock their own potential and raise the bar.

Now that the world has become a digital playfield – sectors like the corporate sector, finance, fashion, education sector and many others have all resorted to the ‘online world’!

Numerous players have surfaced in the education and ed-tech sector with offerings like online classes, interactive study sessions and tests for students of classes VI to XII… but, how reliable are these newly launched educational platforms and are they effective enough to crack exams like JEE Main and JEE Advanced, NTSE, KVPY, Olympiads and the others?

FIITJEE on the other hand, with 28 years of stellar experience has always lead the way and been a champion in training students, who come out with flying colours and the highest ranks and scores. What truly sets FIITJEE apart from the others is their undying dedication towards students and their future, upgrading their own systems and conceptualising fresh and innovative ways of teaching, experts and veterans who train students to become future Einstein’s and also, the latest Live Online Classroom Programs, Home Based Online Admission Tests and the Distance Learning Programs. With FIITJEE you can be sure of many things but one thing that you can be 100% percent sure of is – SUCCESS. FIITJEE and its professors and teachers make sure every student gets personalised attention and gets their dream college that lands them in their dream job.

If you can hear success tapping at your door, it’s no one else but FIITJEE.

2020 and its beginning may not have been the best year for the world, but making your future promising is in your hands. Head over to http://liveonlineclasses.fiitjee.com/default.aspx to know everything about the Live Online Classroom Programs by FIITJEE and to register for upcoming Online Admission Tests, log onto www.admissiontest.fiitjee.com/‎.

