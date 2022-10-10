Extra Sample Papers Launched For Class 10 And 12 Main Subjects With Marks Breakdown Charts For 2022-23

CBSE official Sample Papers that came out on CBSE academic website on 16th September 2022 and surprised a lot of students with introduction of high difficulty competency questions. A lot of teachers feel that the BLOOMS taxonomy has been applied (Analysis, Application, Creating and Evaluation type Questions) to create many questions of all Sections of the Sample Papers.

Keeping that is mind, a welcome news has come as more than 10+ sample papers for each subject has been provided on the same competency level by CBSE experts today in collaboration with Educart. This has come in the form of a resource material book for each subject along with Self-evaluation Charts.

Such charts are exclusively prepared for students of class 10 and 12 so they learn how full marks are scored in tricky/difficult long form answers of 3 marks to 6 marks.

Screenshot of ENGLISH Sample Paper CHART from resource material. Screenshot of ENGLISH Sample Paper CHART from resource material.

Mr Pradeep Tomar, Physics HOD at Gyans Bharti School says: “The biggest challenge we face with students many a times is on how to improve their scores on long form answers. These charts provided by Educart are extremely useful to analyse where marks are normally deducted. I think this is a very useful resource book that every CBSE student should have and teachers should refer”

Link to the resource material here

Some points to note from this release:

Official CBSE Marking scheme of 2022-23 is used as a reference to prepare the marks breakdown chart (as shown below another example).

All main subjects of Class 10 and 12 boards are covered separately.

40% competency questions are seen in these extra papers in exact same style and difficulty level that CBSE official sample paper provided.

There are also time management charts added for the 3 hour paper breakdown.

It seems Educart has been the collaboration partner to prepare this resource material/ books possibly.

Explanations of questions are also noticed in the material which is very helpful.

Example chart screenshot of Science and English CBSE SQP Question taken. Example chart screenshot of Science and English CBSE SQP Question taken.

Students should evaluate their preparation post half yearlies by trying these extra papers given in this resource material to get a better feel of the exam pattern as it will definitely guide them on key steps or value points. A great initiative by Educart and very useful for all stakeholders involved in CBSE Boards.