Explore the world of Mathematics and Statistics with MIT-WPU’s prestigious programs

MIT World Peace University (Formerly MIT Pune), one of India’s leading private universities with a four-decade-long legacy in education is offering B.Sc. in Financial Mathematics and B.Sc. Applied Statistics and Data Analytics programs under the aegis of the School of Mathematics. Both the programs follow an integrated approach concentrating on core elements of financial mathematics and applied statistics through an emphasis on problem-based learning, training and relevant trends in the industry. The pedagogy followed at MIT-WPU is in line with the requirements of the financial sector and nurtures industry leaders to pursue a career in this emerging field.

Prof. Dr. Milind Pande, Pro Vice Chancellor, MIT WPU said, “At MIT-WPU, we always strive to provide high-quality education along with a supportive learning environment for the students to reach their full potential. Nowadays, the understanding of Financial Mathematics along with Applied Statistics and Data analytics has become one of the most crucial parts of almost any industry. Through our constantly evolving curriculum and a host of innovative teaching initiatives, our students are well equipped to pave an upward trajectory for themselves.”

The B.Sc. in Financial Mathematics offered at MIT-WPU is a full-time, 3-year program focused on imparting knowledge of applied and applicable mathematics to build a solid foundation to explore the fields of finance and economics. Students pursuing the program acquire a working knowledge of models, procedures and modern financial mathematics that enable them to excel in various career avenues such as banks, brokerage firms, insurance companies, and financial departments of local and multinational companies. Furthermore, mastery of sophisticated mathematical techniques and a deep understanding of financial securities through the course empowers students with the confidence to face challenges at the managerial level.

Students pursuing the B.Sc. Applied Statistics and Data Analytics program are nurtured and prepared for a wide range of career and educational opportunities. Further, the pedagogy aims to inculcate the spirit of hard work and research aptitude to enable students to make more informed business decisions. Expertise in applied statistics and data analytics helps improve a company’s operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, thereby offering it a competitive edge and an opportunity to increase revenue tools. Post completion of the program, students can pursue a career as a Software Analyst, Market Analyst and Risk Assessment Officer, Developer, Mathematical Modeling Expert, Insurance Underwriters, and many more.

The four-year, full-time B.Sc. Computational Mathematics and Statistics is an interdisciplinary blend of vital subjects comprising Pure and Applied Mathematics Statistics, and Computer Science. The curriculum aims to develop students’ knowledge and expertise by exploring key topics such as — rigorous argument, formal proof, and power of abstract formulation of problems; combined with cutting edge programming and software engineering topics. Post completion of the program, graduates can explore career opportunities including Mathematical Modeling, Software Analyst, Application-Oriented Research, Analyst Insurance Underwriters, Actuarial Evaluation, and Risk Analysts to name a few.

Students interested in pursuing programs under the School of Mathematics are required to have completed HSC (10+2) or its equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and English as passing subjects with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate (45% for Maharashtra reserved category and PH); or the completion of a 3 years diploma course after SSC from the Board of Technical Education or its equivalent.

MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU, formerly known as MIT Pune) has a legacy of 4 decades of educating India’s youth. Ranked as India’s 3rd Best Private University, MIT-WPU boasts an acclaimed faculty and a network of over 1,00,000 global alumni. The university offers over 100 undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and PhD programs. It is also known for its prolific placements and career support provided to the students. Spread over 1000 acres, the MIT Group now encircles 10+ campuses across India, all equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and convenience. Over 50,000 students enrol every year for different courses, across the 65+ institutes of MIT World Peace University.

