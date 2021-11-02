Eureka! E-Cell IIT Bombay’s B-model competition hunts for the next unicorn

The Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Bombay is a non-profit organization known for conducting several initiatives throughout the year which encourages entrepreneurship. Its initiatives have received patronages and recognition from several entities such as UNESCO, Startup India, Make in India, etc.

E-Cell IIT Bombay’s business model competition Eureka is aimed at accelerating the growth of the most innovative idea into a commercial boom. The startups that participate in the competition receive mentoring, funding, incubation, networking, and numerous opportunities. There are prizes worth INR 80 lakhs for the winners, along with the opportunity to present their idea at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Started in 1998 with prize money of INR 50,000, Eureka! has exponentially grown to become Asia’s largest business model competition with more than 10,000 entries coming in every year. Many startups from Eureka! have carried on to become multi-million dollar enterprises.

Registrations for startups are open at: eureka.ecell.in

Within a year of lockdown, several problems have become prevalent in society due to the restricted business activity. Eureka! envisions to bring out the most optimal solutions to these problems in different sectors and provide the support that is needed by them to solve the hardships of society. This year, the competition has been divided into 7 different tracks:

Salesken Business Track: The Flagship track of Eureka! This business track focuses on helping ideas develop into businesses that have the potential to revolutionize the world. Swavalamban SIDBI Social Track: The Social track encourages ideas and B-models which cater to people closer to the bottom of the pyramid and envision the greater good of the society. SBI General Fintech Track: The fintech track circles onto advances in technology and changes in business models that have the potential to transform the provision of financial services through the development of innovative instruments,channels, and systems. Shell Sustainable and Affordable Energy Track: The Sustainable and Affordable Energy track aims towards startups that are working towards clean energy goals and providing alternatives to traditional fuels. Godrej Agrovet Food and Agro Track: The Food and Agro track aims at supporting innovation in the field of Food & Agriculture industry.This is a budding sector with a lot of potential as the millennial generation is moving towards healthy eating habits while trying to retain the enjoyment of eating junk food. Westbridge Capital Pan-IIT Track: The Pan-IIT track invites entries from startups founded by students or alumni of any of the 23 Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). Gulf Islamic Investments Edutech Track: With the pandemic shaking up the entire world, including the education system, transition to a digital mode has now become an absolute necessity rather than a mere technology-driven trait. This track has got education and innovation excellence at its core.

Eureka! is being organized in association with Balmer Lawrie Co. Ltd, Agora, Sprinklr as the Platinum Sponsors. Picus Capital, Vertex Ventures, 9 Unicorns, Riverwalk Holdings as the Venture Partner. Kotak Securities Limited, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), Oil India Limited (OIL), Adobe, Upstox as Gold Sponsor. SIDBI as the social partner. Mr. Yash Kishore, Program Manager Tesla as the exclusive angel partner. Eureka! Aims at providing a once in a lifetime experience to all its participants while at the same time providing a lot of perks to the participants and winners, including a direct entry into the TiE Pune Venture Program, funding of up to USD 1.5 Million to each of the top 50 startups of Eureka! by Indian Angel Network, and much more.

From a startup’s perspective, Eureka! is much more than a competition. It provides opportunities that empower startups to reach the best places for creating an impact in the country. E-Cell

IIT Bombay believes that for making India a superpower and taking it to the pinnacle of success, it is essential for us to support our entrepreneurs.

Eureka! is an initiative that empowers the best ideas which benefits the progress of the country.