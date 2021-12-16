ETG To Train 1 Lakh+ Engineers Across India By Republic Day 2022

ETG, an Engineering upskilling Start-up has announced Industry Skill Booster Program providing 1 lakh+ students with 12+ Free Trainings in the upcoming domains of Automotive & EVs, ML/AI/Data Science, Design & CFD and Industry 4.0.

The Industry Skill Booster, ISB will start from 15th December onwards, With Partners like ANSYS, Altair and SAE.

When asked about the focus of the Event, ETG’s Founder & CEO, Mayank Arora said, “Our aim is to help the students bridge the gap between Industry and Academics and to achieve our goal we’re very happy to announce ISB, where we are targeting 1 lakh+ student. ETG is doing its best to provide the best to all our students.”

ISB is inviting top Industry Experts and top HRs, who will train the students about how the hiring process works, how to be better equipped with Resume building, will teach about the key skills that Companies look for in the students, key requirements of getting hired by Top Companies, and much more.

Visit: https://bit.ly/3ET7Y6s

ETG has over 1 Lakh Students from 600+ Colleges from 25 States of India including IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, and other top Universities. ETG also offers Internship cum Training and Nano-Degree programs for Vehicle Dynamics, Data Science & ML/AI, Electric vehicles, and Engg. Design & Analysis. With highly skilled mentors and highly rated planning, ETG ensures the best learning experience.