E-Cell IIT Bombay’s Eureka! 2022 – Road to Success

The Entrepreneurship Cell of IIT Bombay is India’s leading non-profit student-run organization which aims at manifesting the latent entrepreneurial spirit among the youth of this country. Its initiatives have received patronages and recognition from entities like UNESCO, Startup India, Make in India, etc.

E-Cell IIT Bombay has launched the 25th edition of Eureka!, its flagship and Asia’s largest Business-Model competition, with 15000+ entries, a cash prize of INR 65L+ and incentives worth INR 50L+ in the form of AWS Credits, and a free subscription to services like Canva, Freshworks, Autodesk etc. Eureka! is aimed at helping startups and people with potential startup ideas to make them market-ready startups through mentoring, funding, incubation, networking, and many other opportunities.

Eureka! in the past, has seen and nurtured great startups like Zostel, Pratilipi, Dehaat, Leaf, Altan and many more. Winners of Eureka! 2021 represented India at the Dubai World Expo 2020.

Registrations for startups are open at: ecell.in/eureka

This year, the competition is divided into 7 different tracks:

Yes Bank Business Track: One of the oldest tracks of Eureka!, the sector agnostic business track is perfect for businesses with visionary founders and revolutionary ideas. CitiusTech Healthcare Track: Transitioning to better technologies has now become an absolute necessity. This track aims to support innovations in the healthcare space. QED Investors FinTech Track: Focusing on the ideas riding the wave of fintech revolution, this track will help nurture them to their full potential. Union Bank Social Track: The social track promotes startup working at grass root levels to improve the societal conditions in various domains. BPCL Energy Track: This track aims to help and promote startups working on the latest technologies in the clean energy domain. Komet Web3.0 and Blockchain track: Introduced for the first time ever, the Web 3.0 & Blockchain Track plans to help disruptive ideas working with the latest technologies. Westbridge Capital Pan-IIT Track: A sector agnostic track which is the right place for startup ideas from IITs aiming to become the next unicorn.

Eureka! 2022 is being organized in association with Piramal Finance, WebEngage, Arcana, AWS Activate, Chiratae Ventures, Enlightenvc.online, Avaada, Shiru Startup, and We Founder Circle.

The finals of Eureka! will be held in the E-Summit’23, which is Asia’s largest business conclave conducted in a span of two days every year.

Apart from this, Eureka! provides many incentives like guaranteed incubation opportunities, funding, and other perks. Eureka! is much more than a competition; it’s a road to success for entrepreneurs and anyone who wants to startup.

If you think you have an idea that could transform people’s lives and has the potential to become the next big thing, register now at ecell.in/eureka