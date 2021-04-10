CBSE ICSE Board Exams 2021! How To Practice Leading Question Types For The New Exam Pattern To Boost Your Score 

As per the revised date sheet, CBSE Board Exams 2021 For Class 10 & 12 to start from 4th May. ICSE Board Exams for Class 10 are also starting from 4th May as per the revised date sheet. So, it’s important to practice the latest typology questions for the new exam pattern as you are looking to boost your score. Here are last minute tips to look out for:-

1. Master every question type

You may think you are fully prepared for the exam, but you can never be too sure until you have attempted every question type during your preparation. Solving CBSE & ICSE Question Banks For Class 10 & 12 can give you the confidence to tackle anything the exam presents on D-Day. From simple to complex, Question Banks come packed with all types of questions, making sure nothing takes you by surprise when you are ready to answer the final paper. You have surely gone through the NCERT textbooks to cover the entire syllabus, but it’s only after solving the Question Banks that you can consider your preparation complete.

Oswaal CBSE ICSE Question Banks for Classes 10 & 12 is one such study material. They have been recommended by Previous Year’s CBSE toppers as well. These CBSE ICSE Question Banks are strictly based on the Reduced CBSE curriculum issued for the Academic Year 2020-2021, following the latest NCERT Textbook and Exemplar. You will also find-

Chapter-wise/ Topic-wise division of questions for a systematic and methodical study.

Previous Years’ Question Papers with Marking Scheme &Toppers’ Answers for an exam- oriented study.

Latest Typologies of Questions developed by Oswaal Editorial Board.

2. Stay on top with Sample Question Papers

If you are aiming for high marks, a strategy helps in meeting your goal efficiently. To gauge your preparation level, keep testing yourself with Sample Question Papers. This will help you get accustomed to the structure of the question paper as well as acquaint you with your strong and weak areas. Attempt to gain mastery in all concepts by practicing CBSE ICSE Sample Papers for Class 10 & 12 of all subjects. This is a recommended strategy by teachers as well as previous years’ CBSE board toppers. So, without wasting any time, get set to evaluate yourself by solving CBSE ICSE Sample Papers before exams. This is the time to recognize and strengthen any weak areas.

Oswaal Books has published CBSE ICSE Sample Question Papers 2021 for 2021 Board Exams for Class 10 & 12 students to undergo extensive practice before exams. Oswaal CBSE ICSE Sample Papers for Class 10 and 12 include both Solved and Self-Assessment papers, which are strictly based on the changes introduced by the CBSE Board on 9th October 2020.

Following are the benefits of solving these CBSE Sample Papers:

All Typologies of Questions specified by the CBSE Board included.

Answering Tips, Commonly Made Errors, Hints, and many more innovative cognitive learning tools are included to assist the students.

All essential concepts and questions are covered, from an examination perspective.

3. Follow the motto of ‘Revise, Memorize and Test’

There’s nothing like good old revision before an exam. But, how can you make sure to cover all the topics? Sometimes, we may miss out on our key areas, because we may be over-confident of our preparation or may be subconsciously avoiding a difficult topic. To avoid this, follow the motto of ‘Revise, Memorize and Test’, this has been made extremely simple through the use of Oswaal RMT Flash Cards for Class 10.

Launched for the first time in India by Oswaal Books, Oswaal RMT Flash Cards for Class 10 are easy to use and will help you with last-minute revision and evaluation. They are available for Maths, English, and Science & Social Science.

