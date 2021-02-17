CBSE Board Exams 2021: Last 70 Days Smart Study Plan! 5 Easy Tips To Score Big

With the CBSE Board Exams 2021 approaching, it’s time to sharpen your time management skills and put in your best efforts to score well. Stay on track by managing stress levels, snacking on brain food and getting enough sleep to maintain alertness. And, of course, don’t forget to test yourself with CBSE Sample Paper Class 10 & 12 and CBSE Question Banks.

Here are five tips to stay ahead and score high in the board exams:

1. Time management

Go through the CBSE Datesheet carefully and make a schedule that’s practical, which means it should allow for flexibility even while keeping you focussed on studies. Note down all your activities of the day, including meals, socialising, nap times and of course, a bulk of the time to prepare for the exam. Ensure to stay mentally fresh even as the deadline looms closer.

Also, keep testing yourself CBSE Sample Papers. They will help you assess your preparedness and will teach you to allocate time optimally to particular questions.

Oswaal CBSE Sample Papers for Class 10 & 12 include all what you need to score high like

All Typologies of Questions specified by the CBSE Board.

Answering Tips, Hints, Commonly Made Errors, Toppers’ Answer Sheet and many more innovative cognitive learning tools for exam-oriented preparation.

Buy Oswaal CBSE Sample Papers for Class 10 & 12 at https://bit.ly/3b5VUAQ

2. Get some exercise

The boards are always a serious issue but CBSE Board Exams 2021 has its own unique challenges. To stay alert and focussed, make space for some physical exercise in your routine. Whether it means throwing around a ball with your dog, playing a round of tennis or simply going for a brisk walk, all this can clear your head and make you even more focussed on the task at hand.

3. Avoid procrastination

We all tend to put off tasks that we find challenging or sometimes due to sheer boredom or laziness. Try and make things interesting by organizing a group study session with friends.

You can make use of Oswaal RMT Flashcards Class 10 to make your studies more interesting, fun & effective. These are first of their kind in India for CBSE Class 10. They are visually appealing, easy to use anytime & anywhere. They include 3 broad categories of cards namely; Revise, Memorize & Test. There are 2 special categories for Science & Math, and Social Science. These are Practical Cards & Map Cards respectively. They will prove handy & extremely helpful for last months board 2021 exam preparation for Class 10.

To buy RMT Flashcards Class 10, click here: https://bit.ly/2ZlaiA1

4. Divide your time for each subject

When you’re organizing your time-table, make sure to leave ample time for each subject. Even if you think you’re well-prepared in a subject, make sure you have enough time to prepare. To avoid overconfidence, keep revising & practicing from CBSE Question Bank Class 10 & 12 so you know where you stand. These CBSE Question Banks include all Typologies of Questions for board exams 2021.

Oswaal Chapter-wise & Topic-wise CBSE Question Banks for Class 10 & 12 include Previous Years’ Question Papers with Marking Scheme, Toppers’ Answers, Mind Maps for an exam-oriented study.

Buy CBSE Question Banks for Class 10 & 12 at https://bit.ly/3jUHYO8

5. Don’t leave the tough lessons for later