Busting myths around studying in the UK: Excellent. Not expensive.

Quality education comes at a price, however, is the cost of acquiring the desired credentials really what its perceived to be? Let’s try and answer this for UK education!

The UK is synonymous with academic excellence and high pedigree education. It is a preferred destination for thousands of international students across the world, who hold UK colleges and universities in high regard. However, that reverence has often caused Indian aspirants to wonder if a UK education is out of reach; when in reality – the overall cost of studying in the UK is at times lower than other foreign edcuation destinations.

Did you know that the annual estimated cost of studying in the UK is around 25,000 GBP? As per an HSBC report, this is higher than the cost of studying in other, quite popular countries. There are multiple factors and ways that make the high-credential UK education more affordable for Indian students:

“Having worked after graduation, I knew that the ‘opportunity cost’ for a two-year programme would be too high. A one-year programme is more cost effective and employment friendly as it can deliver transformative training within a short frame of time, while also allowing a chance to build networks. The availability of a variety of one-year programmes across several world-renowned universities, really made the UK stand out for me as a destination for higher studies.” – Vikas Chawla, Alumnus, LSE

Short duration of Courses

The UK offers a host of short, diverse and flexible courses. The Master’s programmes in the UK are typically for 12 months, versus similar programmes in other countries that are for double the duration, resulting in a much lower overall cost of living in the UK.

Earning while learning

International students in the UK can explore work placements, volunteering opportunities and paid internships during their studies to support themselves financially. The number of hours of internship depends on the university as well as the visa rules at that time.

Scholarships

The UK government, UK universities and British Council offer hundreds of scholarships each year to Indian and international students – some to the tune of 100% tuition fee waiver and even ‘all inclusive’ scholarships – that reduce the financial outflow considerably. Many of these scholarships are uniquely offered exclusively for Indian students to study at the world’s leading educational institutions in the UK.

These scholarships are available for the different intake cycles and cover numerous student expenses such as tuition fee, stipend, travel costs, visa, and health coverage fee.

Currently, the following scholarships are being offered by the British Council and other UK institutions:

British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM – https://bit.ly/3fdJVoM GREAT Scholarships 2021 – https://bit.ly/3skyGOU Chevening Scholarships – https://bit.ly/2PsF0pb

British Council Scholarships for Women in STEM

The British Council has launched a scholarship programme in partnership with 19 UK universities aimed at benefiting women from India and other countries in South Asia, South East Asia and the Americas. The scholarship programme aims to increase opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) for girls and women.

Eligible and meritorious students can get the necessary financial support and pursue their dreams of a master’s in STEM by applying here.

GREAT Scholarships 2021

Jointly funded by the UK government’s GREAT Britain Campaign and the British Council, with participating UK higher education institutions, GREAT Scholarships offer 60 scholarships from UK universities, across a variety of subjects for Indian students.

Each scholarship provides financial support of GBP 10,000 (minimum) towards tuition fees for a one-year postgraduate course. Aspiring Indian students can learn about their eligibility and application process here.

Chevening Scholarships

Since 1983, the programme has helped more than 3,300 scholars and fellows from across India realise their dream of pursuing a world-class education in the UK; many of whom have gone on to make remarkable contributions towards the prosperity of India.

The scholarships offer full financial support for one year to candidates applying for a master’s degree at any UK university – covering nearly 12,000 courses from more than 150 universities. The Fellowships offer professional development and networking opportunities for mid-career professionals to pursue an 8-12 weeks’ course in journalism, science and innovation, cyber security and leadership & excellence.

More details about the scholarships and important dates can be found here.