Bullzire’22 by D Street, SRCC- Asia’s largest Undergraduate Stock Market Festival

Innovation distinguishes between a leader and a follower.

-Steve Jobs

The members of D-Street, Shri Ram College of Commerce organised Asia’s largest Undergraduate Stock Market Festival, Bullzire’22 on the 19th and 20th of April, 2022. Shri Ram College of Commerce has been one of the most prestigious and highly-rated institutions in the country for around a century now, with bright minds from around the globe seeking top-quality education in the fields of Commerce and Economics. Apart from providing the best-in-class education, SRCC aims to nurture the all-round growth and development of its students, for which it encourages them to take part in a variety of student-run organisations and societies.

D-Street, being the only stock market-oriented society in the entirety of the University of Delhi, is placed among the top accredited societies in SRCC. From organising webinars and panel discussions with seasoned finance professionals to mind-bending inter-society and inter-college competitions and events, D-Street is devoted to triggering the inquisitiveness in young minds and inspiring them to indulge in creativity outside their conventional boundaries. D-Street’s annual flagship event and Asia’s largest undergraduate stock market festival- Bullzire is a unique blend of fun and learning and provides you with an opportunity to step into the shoes of the bulls and bears of the stock market. Bullzire’22, like its predecessors, was a treat for all the young finance enthusiasts out there. Spread over two days, Bullzire’22, in association with Sharekhan, Angel One, Trinkerr and Nerve Solutions saw 7 competitions, 4 speaker sessions and a Panel Discussion with over 12,000 registrations from universities pan-India, including elite institutes like IIMs and IITs.

The 7 rigorous and equally engaging competitions tested the participants on skills ranging from financial analysis, valuation, investment and trading in stocks, derivatives and cryptocurrencies, with prizes worth ₹ 10,00,000 on the line. The events collaborated with the likes of the New York Institute of Finance, Wall Street, Roostoo and many renowned institutions as knowledge partners. These competitions saw active and enthusiastic participation from more than 12,000 contestants across India, which included school students and college students at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The fest also saw an assembly of renowned industry experts for Speaker Sessions and a Panel Discussion. Mr. Mridul Saggar (Executive Director, RBI) kicked off the first day of Bullzire’22 with an insightful session on ‘The Role of Monetary Policy in Reviving Economy’. This was followed by the Keynote Session where Mr. Ram Gopal (CEO, Barclays Bank India) interacted with the students and offered them enriching lessons in finance, banking and of course, life. The final session for the day was spotlighted by Mr. Ramesh Damani (Pioneer Investor and Chairman of Avenue Supermarts Ltd) where he presented his take on the behemoths of the Indian stock market in an enriching presentation aptly named ‘Standing on Shoulders of Giants’.

The second day started off with Mr. Gautam Kalia (Senior VP and Head, Super Investor, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas) engaging the students in a speaker session on the topic ‘The Wealth Creator Mindset’. The proceedings of the final day were brought to a close with a 5-member panel discussion on the topic ‘Emerging Markets’. The esteemed panelists were Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari (Chief Growth Officer, Angel One), Mr. S. Sriniwasan (MD, Kotak Investment Advisors

Ltd), Ms. Brinda Jagirdar (Senior Economist and Independent Director), Mr. Avinash Gupta (MD & CEO, Dun and Bradstreet Information Services, India), Mr. K. Ravichandran (Chief Rating Officer, ICRA Ltd). The discussion was moderated by Mr. Ravi Krishnan (Deputy Executive Editor, Moneycontrol). The highly insightful discourse was thoroughly enjoyed by the audience who bombarded the panelists with questions and learned a great deal from their

thought-provoking views and ideas.

Bullzire’22 concluded amid much fanfare and admiration from the faculty and the participants. The event, though conducted online, generated massive viewership as well as participation from students across the country. Renowned industry professionals provided students with exemplary insights into real-world applications of knowledge and encouraged them to keep learning and growing in life. D-Street, through Bullzire’22, was successful in bringing together finance and stock-market enthusiasts around the nation under one roof and presenting them with an opportunity to showcase their skills and take away something of value at the same time. D-Street thus continues to further its vision of spreading financial literacy, even amidst the pandemic, because learning must never stop.