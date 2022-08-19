Breaking News: CBSE Sample Papers For Class 10 And 12 Boards To Release Soon With Competency Based Questions Introduction.

This year, CBSE Class 10 & 12 students may receive Official Sample Papers for 22-23 boards sooner rather than later, says several CBSE experts. It is expected that by the first week of September 2022, CBSE will release their Sample Papers for CBSE boards on their Academic website, which will finally reveal the latest paper pattern and blueprint.

Since this session has mostly been offline for all students, it is essential for CBSE to declare the final changes in the paper pattern as soon as possible so that students and teachers can begin their prep for pre-board exams (expected to be starting from Nov-Dec 2022), preferably to give them at least 6-7 weeks.

Until then, CBSE Experts have made their predictions on pattern changes that all students and teachers should know now! Take a look at some of them below.

Pattern & Style of Questions

At least 4 case-based questions may be asked in most subjects with a mixture of objective and subjective questions. They are expected to have MCQs, VSAs and SAs as sub-parts of main questions under each case-study.

Next in line are a lot of Real Life Situation-based questions–again both objective and subjective. These questions are termed as Competency-based questions. As per CBSE Circular ACAD 57/2022, 30% of the question paper will consist of them.

Total No. of Questions

With a combination of objective & subjective questions, the sample papers and question papers are expected to have around 35-38 Questions for most subjects.

This is deduced from the previous year pattern (before COVID), which is apparently to be followed again from this session forward.

Difficulty Level of Questions

t was clear from the Term 2 paper that the level of Questions was decreased to help out the students adjusting to a completely new pattern.

But since the beginning of the current session, the pattern has been similar to the one before Covid. Even though the syllabus is reduced, now the way of learning is more focused on conceptual thinking and inference-based questions. Hence, it is expected that the difficulty level of the questions will be too.

Looking closely at these predictions, we may conclude that now the main focus of students should be on chapter-wise practice of only questions (competency and real-life based) that are relevant and make sense according to the latest paper pattern.