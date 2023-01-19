ATLAS SkillTech University Students Experience The Best Of Global Education On Their Mumbai Campus

The ATLAS International Faculty Week organized by ATLAS SkillTech University marks a new wave of ‘Internationalization at Home’ in India. It presents the young learners of India with a never-seen-before opportunity to access the best in world-class education from top-ranked universities on their very own campus in Mumbai. Throughout this week, ATLAS SkillTech University will host over 25 distinguished and eminent faculty members from 14 leading UK universities including Imperial College London,University of Bristol, University of Bath, Royal College of Art, University of Arts, London, University of Westminster, Nottingham Trent University and Manchester Metropolitan University.

Emphasizing on the significance of this initiative for creating global leaders of the future, Dr. Indu Shahani, President and Chancellor, ATLAS SkillTech University said, “At ATLAS SkillTech University we are committed to empowering the ATLAS students as leaders who can fuel global innovation and impact. The ATLAS International Faculty Week is a reinforcement of our vision of creating meaningful collaborations with highly distinguished faculty to bring in the best of international practices in teaching, learning and research on the ATLAS campus”.

Dr. Janet Wilcox from the University of Westminster in one-on-one interactions with ATLAS students Dr. Janet Wilcox from the University of Westminster in one-on-one interactions with ATLAS students

During this power-packed week, the international faculty visiting the ATLAS SkillTech University will deliver nearly 400 hours of teaching across 175 credit-bearing sessions at the intersection of Design, Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management. Masterclasses, lectures and workshops have been designed to reflect the international curriculum, coursework, pedagogy and culture from universities that are considered the Ivy-League of UK.

Highlighting the global impact created by the initiative taken by ATLAS SkillTech University, Dr. Vesselina Stoyanova from the University of Birmingham said “The International Faculty Week by ATLAS SkillTech University will serve as a fundamental building block to add onto synergies between the East and the West. It lays a strong foundation to teach, learn, share and exchange knowledge that will enable us to collectively address global challenges around climate change, urban living, rising world population and various other issues”.

Dr. Ian Nabney from University of Bristol discusses the importance of data across fields Dr. Ian Nabney from University of Bristol discusses the importance of data across fields

Nearly 3000 ATLAS students will have the opportunity to be a part of this initiative and explore a diverse range of subjects such as Digital Finance, International Business, Data Visualization, Dynamics, Sustainable Fashion Futures, Creative Entrepreneurship and Interaction Design. These new-age subjects have been very specifically curated by ATLAS SkillTech University to meet industry demands for jobs of the future and to enable the ISDI & ISME students with a global perspective on the most pressing topics being discussed globally.

During one such interaction, Professor Iwona Abrams from the University of Westminster said, “It is impressive to see the level of conversation the students of ATLAS SkillTech University have been able to engage in and the personal connect they have established with us in such a short span of time. It clearly demonstrated that this initiative is a two-way exchange and while it will enable the students with international academic experiences, it will also be a unique opportunity for us faculty to find great takeaways from these young and bright ATLAS students”.

Ms. Nicola Mansfield from University of Westminster takes an exclusive class on Fashion Management Ms. Nicola Mansfield from University of Westminster takes an exclusive class on Fashion Management

The success of this landmark global initiative has established that ATLAS SkillTech University is on the forefront of reimagining the globalization of Indian higher education.

Advertisement

Get in touch for more info.

Abhinav Madan, Director – Strategy & Growth Operations

+91 +91 99309 25993, abhinav.madan@atlasuniversity.edu.in