ALLEN Kota Coaching offering Free JEE Main and NEET-UG 2020 Drill Tests

The outbreak of COVID-19 has forced the students to stay at home and prepare for the upcoming examinations Amidst this health crisis, ALLEN Career Institute has taken a social initiative to provide FREE Online DRILL TESTS for students appearing in JEE Main 2020 April attempt & NEET-UG 2020. As per the advisory of the government, the institute has suspended the classes to safeguard the health of students.

Director Shri Naveen Maheshwari said due to the outbreak of Coronavirus across the country, the institute has started online test series for the convenience of students. Revision & tests are very important at this stage. It is through these tests that students can assess themselves and try to improve their shortcomings. The institute has announced FREE JEE Main 2020 & NEET (UG) 2020 Drill Tests to help students prepare for the exam seamlessly. Also, since it is open for all, the student can appear in these tests from anywhere across the country.

JEE Main 2020 Drill Tests commence from 18th March. The test duration will of three hours comprising 75 questions in both English and Hindi mediums. This test series consists of a total of 10 Tests and is free for students across the country. It is assumed that more than 1.5 Lac students will join the test series.

While NEET-UG 2020 Drill Tests commence from 20th March and will consist of a total of 12 tests including 4 Half syllabus and 8 Full Syllabus Test along with all India open test -AIOT. The test duration will be for three hours and will be in both English and Hindi mediums.

JEE Main April 2020 & NEET-UG 2020 is being conducted completely online by NTA. In such a situation, students need to be computer friendly. Keeping this in mind, ALLEN Online Test Series has been initiated which will provide hands-on experience to students prepare on the exact simulation of the exam. Students can simply join the test series by visiting onlinetestseries.in.

Students will get National Level Competition

The Mock tests have been designed by the subject experts of ALLEN, to enable all JEE aspirants to assess their preparation hassle-free at their home. By participating in the tests, the students will get competition at the national level. This JEE Main 2020 & NEET-UG 2020 Drill Test Series is designed in a way to enable the aspirants to fine-tune their preparation on the exact Exam Simulation. It will help them assess the weak areas and improve performance, which will enhance Accuracy & Time Management. The result of the test will be released after the completion of each test.

