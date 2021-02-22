scorecardresearch
Monday, February 22, 2021
AIBE XVI exam 2021 postponed, check revised schedule

AIBE XVI exam 2021: The application deadline for AIBE XVI exam has also been extended, the candidates can now register till March 22. The exam will be held on April 25.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
February 22, 2021 10:50:38 am
AIBE XVI exam 2021AIBE XVI exam 2021 will now be held on April 25. Representational image/ file

AIBE XVI exam 2021: The date of the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI 2021 has been postponed to April 25. The exam was earlier scheduled on March 21. “This is to inform all the candidates appearing for AIBE-XVI that the date for registration and last date of payment has been extended,” BCI in its notification mentioned.

The application deadline has also been extended. The candidates can now register till March 22. The candidates can pay the application fees till March 26, and the last date for completion of the online form is March 31. The hall ticket will be released on April 10.

AIBE XVI exam 2021 Check the revised schedule of AIBE XVI exam 2021

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the open-book eligibility exam in MCQ format. Those who clear the exam will be allowed to practice law in India and can work as lawyers.

In case any candidate has entered any wrong information or uploaded a wrong document, they need to get it rectified by e-mailing the correction along with your registration number on aibe.bci@gmail.com. In case of any query, candidates can also connect with the helpline number +91-9804580458, 011-49225022, and 011-49225023.

