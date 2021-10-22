Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE 2021) – your chance to win 100% scholarship and a trip to NASA

For students in classes 7-12, Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) is the first step towards your dream of becoming a doctor or an engineer. Scheduled to be conducted from 11 to 19 December in both online and offline format, the national level scholarship exam allows you to win up to 100% scholarship, cash awards, and a chance to win a trip to NASA. In addition to this, ANTHE 2021 will also help you further your dream of preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams by offering scholarships for different NEET and JEE courses available at Aakash BYJU’S. Along with your strengths, the exam also aims to identify your weak areas and overcome the same with the guidance of the highly qualified faculty at Aakash BYJU’S.

ANTHE 2021 Overview

Full Exam Name Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam Eligibility Class VII, VIII, IX, X, XI & XII Studying Students Exam Fee ₹ 99/- (Including GST) Exam Format Both Online and Offline Last Date for Registration For Online Exam: 3 Days before the date of exam For Offline Exam: 7 Days before the date of exam Exam Dates Online Exam Date 11-19th December, 2021 Offline Exam Date 12 and 19th December, 2021 Exam Timing For Online Exam https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png 10.00 am to 7.00 pm (Students can take the test anytime during the login window) For Offline Exam Morning slot- 10.30 am to 11.30 am Evening slot – 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm ANTHE Result 2nd January, 2022 for Class X, XI, XII Studying Students 4th January, 2022 for Class VII, VIII & IX Studying Students

Why should you register for ANTHE 2021?

To fulfil your dream of becoming a Doctor or Engineer

To get up to 100% scholarship

To get a chance to win a FREE trip to NASA

For cash rewards

To check your All India Rank

To get free access to School Booster Course (powered by Meritnation)

How to Register for ANTHE 2021?

Enter your mobile number Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number Submit your details and complete the payment Fill the required details to complete your registration Get your ANTHE 2021 Admit Card on successful registration and access School Booster Course for FREE

Benefits of ANTHE 2021

In addition to Scholarship of up to 100% and Cash Awards, ANTHE 2021, also comes with the following benefits:

FREE trip to NASA

In addition to scholarship and cash rewards, five lucky students will also get an opportunity to win a free trip to NASA.

Guidance of experts at Aakash BYJU’S

ANTHE helps students to adjudge their potential at All India Level and accordingly start their preparation for medical and engineering entrance exams like NEET and JEE under the expert guidance of Aakash BYJU’S.

Access to School Booster Course

Students registering for ANTHE 2021 will also get complimentary access to the Meritnation School Booster Course. The carefully designed course for school students helps them become independent self-motivated learners. The course will help you ace every exam in your school by building a strong conceptual foundation.

About Aakash

Having 33+ years of legacy, Aakash today is the leading name in the Indian Test Preparation industry. Started in 1988, Aakash today has 200+ centers across India, 2200+ expert faculty, 2.5+ lakh happy students, and 85,000+ rankers in NEET and JEE. To take the learning experience a level up, Aakash has now joined hands with BYJU’S – India’s largest ed-tech company and a world leader in technology-based learning solutions. Aakash BYJU’S provides comprehensive test preparatory services to students preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams, school/board exams, KVPY, NTSE, Olympiads, and other Foundation level exams.