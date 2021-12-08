A detailed study of Covid-19: What you need to know, facts and analysis

The pandemic took us all by surprise and before we knew it, almost two years had passed in dealing with it. As the world is forced into isolation to restrict the spread of infection and get vaccinated, the Covid-19 continues to mutate, now we all know. It gets difficult to keep up with the constant flow of information, whether it is to do with our health, scientific or advisories from governments and organizations.

Tracking the information is all the more important when one is preparing for an examination. One thing we can be sure of, coronavirus is an important topic to prepare for. But, how do you know which information is correct and how to separate fake news from fact?

The solution comes in the form of PratiyogitaDarpan’s recently published special issue titled Coronavirus: Facts & Analysis, authored by Deepak Singh. One can also visit https://www.coronavirus.pdgroup.in/ for more tips and well-informed data related to Covid-19.

How to Fact Check

Pratiyogita Darpan, India’s largest current affairs magazine with an experienced faculty who has guided various Civil Services aspirants to achieve their ambition Publishes issues which are very useful for all students appearing in competitive exams, especially for Union & State Civil services, UGC, CAT, Bank PO, SSC, etc.

Aspirants can read up on coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc across the world, affected global economies, travel and big and small businesses everywhere. Alongside, the pandemic has also changed the education system and burdened the healthcare system to the point of collapse.

The book provides a comprehensive and detailed overview of the subject, preparing candidates on topics such as prevention, vaccination, impact on various sectors of society and initiatives taken by the Government of India and World Health Organization (WHO), along with efforts taken by the media with Indian Express at its forefront to curb the menace of infodemic/fake news. The book will update readers on everything they need to know, so that they can attempt the examination with full confidence. It follows a 3C approach – comprehensive, concise and contemporary — thus ensuring that all the related topics and dimensions are covered.

In fact, six questions from the book reportedly also featured in the UPSC civil services examination 2021– Prelims and more are expected to be asked in the Mains as well, besides other competitive examinations. Whether to understand complex terms such as ‘ACE2’, figuring out the difference between adenoviruses and retroviruses, etc.

Readers can know the full gamut of the disease, from understanding what an epidemic means to Covid-19 in particular, list of symptoms, social distancing guidelines, transmission, the need for masks and regular hand washing. It also educates candidates on the concept of herd immunity, list of vaccinations, ventilators, associated therapies and everything one needs to know on the subject.

The book follows a methodical approach, covering the basics and moving onto impact and analysis. Additional information is highlighted in each chapter, along with info graphics, to understand concepts in more detail. A glossary at the end of the book explains important and difficult terms. Candidates can easily check their knowledge of the study material with the help of multiple-choice questions included at the end of the book. Pratiyogita Darpan’s Coronavirus Facts & Analysis is your companion for competitive exams

This is a one-stop destination for all information on coronaviruses, “a group of related RNA viruses that cause diseases in mammals and birds”. The name, as the book explains, is derived from the Latin corona, meaning crown or wreath and was coined by June Almeida and David Tyrrell who first studied human coronaviruses.

If you have ever wondered how coronaviruses spread from animals to humans, the answer is that the “nCoV-2019 likely originated in horseshoe bats, then jumped to intermediate hosts, and then onto humans”. One will also get answers to questions such as why so many outbreaks begin in China, if any other diseases have originated in bats, the role of weather in the spread of Covid-19, the meaning of black fungus, why a virus mutates, levels of disease outbreak – endemic, epidemic and pandemic, etc.

One will understand the meaning of terms such as Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), “flattening the curve”, “raising the line”, infodemic, fake news, health diplomacy during Covid-19, super-spreader events and individuals, etc. The comprehensive book also mentions the Pareto Principle, which states that 80 percent of all new transmissions are caused by fewer than 20 percent of carriers, who fall under a select minority that is responsible for aggressively spreading the virus. This principle is also known as the 80/20 rule, the law of the vital few or the principle of factor sparsity.

Among the other interesting facts that you may not remember is that Collins Dictionary declared “lockdown” as the word of the year in 2020, given the rise in its usage during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, if one is not aware of the ACT Accelerator, this is what it means can also know about it in-depth from this book.

So, whether you are preparing for competitions or need to be aware of the global pandemic, it is prudent to pick up the special issue of Coronavirus: Facts & Analysis, published by Pratiyogita Darpan. Keeping In view of the situation and foresee requirement Hindi Edition of the special issue and its second part is also likely to be published soon, we will keep you updated.

