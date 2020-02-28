3 Reasons a UK higher education will always be a sound investment

The UK offers a wide range of scholarships across different subject areas. The UK offers a wide range of scholarships across different subject areas.

Recently, India rose in the global economic rankings to become the 5th largest economy in the world. This noble feat has been possible due to the contributions of a highly educated Indian workforce that has strived to put Indian entrepreneurship and skillsets on the world map. But to be globally employable, one needs a global education too. To stand out in the cut-throat job market today, it is essential to acquire skills which are not only technical but also groom a student to develop a global outlook towards life. Most Indian parents and students aspire to enroll for a higher education degree that provides them with this kind of comprehensive skill set and has a greater worth for the money spent. The United Kingdom is the foremost destination for attaining a global education and getting the most return on investment for it.

We look at the top three reasons that make the UK a smart and safe investment for aspiring students:

Cost of Education

To support deserving students with their academic ambitions, the UK offers a wide range of scholarships across different subject areas. This large pool of scholarships is made possible with the help of funds provided by the UK Government as well as the individual universities. According to the British Universities International Liaison Association (BUILA), individual UK Universities offer scholarships and merit-based bursaries worth over £13m every year. Several of these scholarships are fully-funded and offer the students a chance to secure their financial future. While the application process for each scholarship is different, there is ample guidance available to the prospective students from the British Council in the form of expert UK education counsellors, seminars and online resources on the organisation’s website. The British Council also offers partly-funded scholarships to IELTS test-takers to realise their academic dreams.

In addition to the scholarships, it is important to note that an undergraduate course in the UK takes three years to complete, whereas it may take longer to complete in other countries. The same is true for post-graduate courses in the UK that are designed to be completed within 12 months. This not only saves valuable time of a student in earning their degree but it also lighter on their pocket and allows them to start earning much earlier.

Employability

The end goal of investing in a foreign education is to earn a hefty paycheque be it in a job or through one’s own business. UK universities realise that every student is different, and a cookie-cutter approach to education is not best suited for developing diverse career-paths of their students. Hence, they pay special attention to providing niche and unique courses that are in tune with today’s global job market. As per the QS global survey, UK graduates are among the most employable in the world. Moreover, the Indian Graduate Outcomes report states that 82 percent of the UK alumni are satisfied or very satisfied with their careers and 80 percent believe that their UK degree helped them get their current job.

With the announcement of the two-year post-study work visa, opportunities for talented international students to build successful careers in the UK are expanding. Indian and other international students can now look for work up to two years after completing their degree in the UK. Thus, helping students to hone their practical skills just upon receiving their academic degree.

Academic Excellence

On top of providing several scholarships and excellent career prospects, UK universities are also known for providing an unparalleled academic atmosphere that encourages creativity and critical thinking. According to Times Higher Education’s World University Rankings, 2020, the UK is home to 28 of the top 200 universities with exceptionally high standards of teaching and research, leading to qualifications that are recognised around the world. With more than 50,000 courses on offer from the UK’s 169 universities and more than 600 other higher education institutions, it’s easy to find a course to suit your interests and aspirations. Whatever you study, you will benefit from a range of innovative learning environments and state-of-the-art technology. As one of the world’s top countries for industry-university collaboration, UK students have access to practical placements, internships, and other work experience opportunities designed to help them hit the ground running as they transition into the professional world.

With such a robust grasp of higher education, the UK universities truly standout for students aspiring to study abroad. All it takes is some planning to enroll in the degree of your choice.

Click on https://www.britishcouncil.in/study-uk to know more about how to plan a rewarding academic experience in the UK and be successful for life.

