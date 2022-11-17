Sponsored DNB (post MBBS) round 1 counselling result declared

The National Board of Education (NBE) today announced the result of the first round of counseling for sponsored

DNB (Post MBBS) seats for 2022 admission session. The result is now available at the official NBE website — natboard.edu.in.

Aspirants would require their roll number or email ID and password to login and check the first list.

Sponsored DNB round 1 result: How to check

Step 1: Candidates need to first visit the official NBE website — counseling.nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Then click on the ‘sponsored DNB (Post MBBS)’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: Key in your roll number or email ID and password to login.

Step 4: The round 1 allotment list will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates now have time till November 22 to join their DNB training at the allotted institute.

Candidates should note that no relaxation in the physical joining shall be permissible beyond 4 pm of November 22. Candidates who do not join their allotted institute by November 22 will lose their sponsored DNB (post MBBS) seat and their fee will be forfeited, NBE notified in an official notice.

“The details of the payment of the first-year course fee and physical joining can be seen in the public notice dated: 03.11.2022. Failing to make payment for the allotted sponsored seat in the stipulated time, shall lead to cancellation of the allotted seat,” the official NBE notice stated.

NBE today also declared the result of third round of counseling for DNB (post diploma) courses for 2022 admission session.