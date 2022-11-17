scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Sponsored DNB (post MBBS) round 1 counselling result declared

The result is now available at the official NBE website — natboard.edu.in. NBE also declared the result of third round of counseling for DNB (post diploma) courses for 2022 admission session.

Sponsored DNB result, post MBBS result, Post diploma result, NBEAspirants would require their roll number or email ID and password to login and check the first list. (Representative image. Source Unsplash)

The National Board of Education (NBE) today announced the result of the first round of counseling for sponsored
DNB (Post MBBS) seats for 2022 admission session. The result is now available at the official NBE website — natboard.edu.in.

Read |Want to study PG medical course for free in US? Here is how

Aspirants would require their roll number or email ID and password to login and check the first list.

Sponsored DNB round 1 result: How to check

Step 1: Candidates need to first visit the official NBE website — counseling.nbe.edu.in

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LACPremium
From UAVs to refuellers: How Israel is helping India keep an eye on LAC

Step 2: Then click on the ‘sponsored DNB (Post MBBS)’ link available on the home page.

Step 3: Key in your roll number or email ID and password to login.

Step 4: The round 1 allotment list will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates now have time till November 22 to join their DNB training at the allotted institute.

Advertisement
Also read |FMGE 2022 postponed to January 20; check other guidelines

Candidates should note that no relaxation in the physical joining shall be permissible beyond 4 pm of November 22. Candidates who do not join their allotted institute by November 22 will lose their sponsored DNB (post MBBS) seat and their fee will be forfeited, NBE notified in an official notice.

“The details of the payment of the first-year course fee and physical joining can be seen in the public notice dated: 03.11.2022. Failing to make payment for the allotted sponsored seat in the stipulated time, shall lead to cancellation of the allotted seat,” the official NBE notice stated.

NBE today also declared the result of third round of counseling for DNB (post diploma) courses for 2022 admission session.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 17-11-2022 at 11:10:26 am
Next Story

When Emraan Hashmi apologised to Aishwarya Rai for calling her ‘plastic’ on Koffee with Karan, blamed Karan Johar for ‘pushing’ him to say such things

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement