Spike in fines on JNU students, Rs 4.76 lakh collected in 2017

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration collected Rs 4.76 lakh in fines from students between April and December 2017, nearly three times the amount collected in 2016, as per data received through an application filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

As per the RTI, the administration collected fines worth Rs 4,76,075 between April 1, 2017 and December 9, 2017. This is nearly three times the amount collected in the preceding 12 months — Rs 1,64,000 (between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017). It is also significantly higher than the Rs 2,76,655 fine collected between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2016.

The Indian Express sent an email to Chief Proctor Kaushal Kumar Sharma and Rector I Chintamani Mahapatra, marked to the Vice-Chancellor, to understand the spike in fines and the nature of disciplinary cases. They did not respond to phone calls and reminders through email and text messages.

The most high-profile incident that attracted fines was the February 9, 2016 event on campus, following which 21 students, including Umar Khalid, Kanhaiya Kumar and Anirban Bhattacharya, were fined a minimum of Rs 10,000 along with other punishments. The decision was challenged by students in the High Court, but despite setting up an appeals committee, the administration in July this year reduced some fines but upheld the punishment.

Last year saw fines of Rs 20,000 being slapped on six students, including JNUSU office bearers and Khalid, for alleged unlawful confinement of administrative officials in October 2016, during a protest against administrative inaction in the disappearance of Najeeb Ahmad.

So far this year, the administration has imposed fines of almost Rs 4 lakh on students, including on four former JNU Students’ Union office bearers, who were fined Rs 40,000 each in three cases of alleged non-discipline. Twenty-five other students were fined between Rs 6,000 and Rs 10,000; in February this year, six activists of the NSUI were fined Rs 20,000 each for a protest.

Satarupa Chakraborty, who was the JNUSU general secretary 2016-17, has had a total fine of Rs 56,666 levied on her, of which roughly Rs 27,000 was imposed this year. “Fines have increased in recent years. The minimum fine now is Rs 10,000, which is more than the fellowships students get. There is no proper enquiry in any of these cases,” she alleged.

Geeta Kumari, JNUSU president 2017-18, alleged, “Earlier, regular fines were Rs 2,000. In grave situations, it would be Rs 5,000. Fines are being slapped on known activists to stop them from engaging in student politics, since any disciplinary case prevents one from contesting elections as per Lyngdoh Committee Recommendations.”

