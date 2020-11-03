IIM-Ahmedabad to hold virtual tour to raise fund for underprivileged students

A day in IIM-A is an initiative to fund education for underprivileged students. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Representational)

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is offering anyone and everyone a chance to spend a day at its campus. The annual event, ‘A Day at IIMA’ will be held virtually this year on November 7. The registration process is on. Registered people can experience life at the premier B-School at a price of Rs 1800. The funds so collected will be directed towards the education of the underprivileged kids associated with Prayaas.

Prayaas is a social initiative of the IIM responsible for the education of 80+ students from the underprivileged section of the society. The event is in its 10th edition. While every year the event takes places physically, this year, it will be hosted virtually. Participants will be taken through a day in the life of a first-year student of IIM-A’s flagship MBA programme.

The day constitutes lectures from renowned professors from various domains including real-life case discussions to acquaint the participants with the case pedagogy used at the Institute, along with a virtual tour of the hallowed red brick walls.

Started in 2011, the event saw a footfall of around 180 participants last year. Even this year, the programme accommodates over 180 participants who are selected on a first come first serve basis.

The initiative caters to the school tuition fees, cost of the tutors, and essential stationery items of the students. The initiative is run completely on voluntary donations from the society. Students as well as anyone who is willing to get an opportunity to contribute to the success of this initiative.

