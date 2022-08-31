scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Student suicides in India at a five-year high, most from Maharashtra

Maharashtra, Madya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu report highest student deaths by suicide in 2021

Student suicidesMaharashtra had the highest student deaths by suicide in 2021 with 1,834 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 1,308 (Representative image)

The number of deaths by suicide by students saw an increase of 4.5 per cent in 2021, the latest data from the National Crime Records Bureau show. Maharashtra had the highest student deaths by suicide in 2021 with 1,834 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 1,308, and Tamil Nadu with 1,246 deaths.

The NCRB’s Accidental Deaths and Suicide in India (ADSI) report 2021 shows student suicides had gone up drastically during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and have been steadily rising in the last five years.

Graphics by Abhishek Mitra

In 2020, as many as 12,526 students died by suicide, while in 2021 the number rose to 13,089. Between 2017 and 2019, student suicides made up 7.40 per cent to 7.60 per cent of the total suicides in the country. This increased to 8.20 per cent in 2020 and reduced only marginally to 8 per cent in 2021.

Read |Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

The specific reasons behind student deaths by suicide are not given in the report. However, the report does state that out of the 10,732 youngsters under the age of 18 years, who died by suicide, 864 were because of ‘failure in examination.” The largest cause of suicide in this age group (of under 18 years) was “family problems.” 

Since 2017, the death by suicide of students has increased by 32.15 per cent. The total number of student suicides in 2017 was 9,905.

The report also showed the percentage of women student suicide was at a five-year low of 43.49 per cent, while men student suicides made up 56.51 per cent of the total student suicides. In 2017, 4,711 women students died by suicide, while in 2021 such deaths increased to 5,693.

Graphics by Abhishek Mitra

The NCRB report also showed the educational status of suicide victims and stated that “only 4.6% of total suicide victims were graduate and above.” About 11 per cent of the victims were illiterate, while 15.8 per cent of them were educated up to the primary level, according to the NCRB report.

The number of deaths by suicide has increased in India—by 7.2 per cent from 2020—with as many as 1,64,033 people dying by suicide in 2021, the report shows.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 09:58:35 am
