Special textbooks to bridge learning gap developed during Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: August 12, 2022 10:00:03 am
To bridge the learning gap among government schoolchildren developed amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gujarat education department has prepared special textbooks ‘Vidya Pravesh’ for students from classes 2 to 10 that will be launched in over 32,000 government schools soon.
The special textbooks named as ‘Vidya Pravesh’ are an “improved” version of the bridge course books launched in the academic year 2021-’22. According to officials, the textbooks that have been printed and are in final stages of distribution, are expected to be launched after Janmashtami holidays.
“The bridge course books have been modified with several additions based on the learning outcomes,” Ratankanvar H Gadhavicharan, Samagra Shiksha State project director, told The Indian Express.
Last year, the state education department introduced brief content booklets to be used for the month-long bridge course meant to revise the curriculum of previous classes.
Subscriber Only Stories
In 2021, students from Class 1 to 12 were promoted without any exams and the state government, fearing learning gaps, prepared the bridge course to make students revise their previous class lessons.
Unlike the bridge course booklets, the ‘Vidya Pravesh’ textbooks prepared in Gujarati this year are meant to be used throughout the year, officials stated.
“The bridge course was prepared as a basic readiness programme but these textbooks are a result of detailed analysis of learning gaps for each class. The content was prepared by specialised subject teachers,” said Gadhavicharan who is also director Gujarat State School Textbook Board (GSSTB).
According to sources, content from G-Shala (Gujarat — Students Holistic Adaptive Learning App) has also been incorporated in these textbooks. It is an e-content app launched during the pandemic, specially designed for students and teachers from Class 1 to 12 on Learning Management System (LMS).
The content for G-Shala was prepared by expert teachers who have recorded special lessons at education department’s studios that also provides 3D enhanced e-content. Students can do online self-learning, while teachers can plan for teaching according to their curriculum.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'
Do you have high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, or, abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome
A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Latest News
Valmiki Samaj calls off Punjab bandh after meeting with minister
Sterling says racist abuse did not cross his mind before Chelsea move
Raju Srivastava remains on life support, daughter says his condition has ‘neither improved nor worsened’ after heart attack
JEE Advanced 2022: IIT Bombay extends deadline to July 12; check eligibility
Urvashi Rautela calls cricketer Rishabh Pant ‘cougar hunter’, reacts to his ‘mera picha chorho behen’ comment
Stock Market Today 2022: Sensex slips nearly 180 points in early deals, Nifty dips below 17,650-mark
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza are spiralling? How do you know Covid-19 from seasonal flu?
South Korea: Samsung boss receives presidential pardon
Ghaziabad traffic police issue advisory ahead of Independence Day full dress rehearsal
Spider-Man Remastered coming to PC today: Price, system requirements and other details
Why are IIT Bombay students on a hunger strike?