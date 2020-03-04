Special parent-teachers meetings being organised in govt, aided schools in northeast Delhi

Several schools were damaged in the riots. (Photo: Amit Mehra) Several schools were damaged in the riots. (Photo: Amit Mehra)

Special parent-teacher meetings are being organised in government and aided schools in violence-affected northeast Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.

“The teachers will counsel parents and students in view of the violence in the area,” a senior Directorate of Education official said.

Meanwhile, Schools in the area are closed till March 7, while board exams are being conducted amid tight security. In today’s CBSE class 10 science exam, over 97 per cent attendance was recorded.

The class 10 science exam was conducted successfully today by CBSE. It is encouraging to note that 97.8 per cent students appeared from 95 centres in northeast parts of Delhi, the board said.

Earlier, the board had also asked for adequate police protection to conduct the examination smoothly.

