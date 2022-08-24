Special OTET 2022 admit card released; check steps to download

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the admit card for Special Odisha Eligibility Test (SOTET), 2022 for in-service teachers. To download the admit cards, the candidates can visit the BSE Odisha website- bseodisha.ac.in.

Odisha TET 2022 will be conducted on August 29 in two shifts. The paper I will be held in shift 1 from 8 am to 10:30 am and 12 noon to 2:30 pm for Paper II.

Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- www.bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link in the notification reading, “ ADMIT CARD FOR SPECIAL ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST – 2022”

Step 3: Enter your Registration number and your registered mobile number

Step 4: Download the admit card

According to an official notification released by BSE Odisha read that Special OTET, 2022 is applicable to all in-service teacher candidates.

There are two papers for SOTET. Paper 1 for primary classes (1-5) and paper 2 for secondary classes (6-8). All questions will carry one mark each and be Multiple Choice Questions. There will not be any negative marking.

For non-language subjects, the question paper shall be bilingual, i.e. in either Odia or English. In language subjects, Odia, Hindi, Telugu, Urdu, Bengali shall be offered. The candidates will be allowed to choose any of the aforementioned languages for Language-I. Language-II will be English for all candidates.