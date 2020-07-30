Special exams later for students who can not appear in September: UGC to Supreme Court

UGC campus (file photo) UGC campus (file photo)

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has today informed the Supreme Court that it has allowed universities to conduct “special exams when feasible” for students who cannot appear for the term-end exams in September. The UGC had earlier in its guidelines asked all universities to mandatorily to hold term-end (final year and semester) exams by September-end.

Several states including Maharashtra and Delhi had opposed the move and issued a directive that state-run universities will not be holding term-end exams. UGC said the decision of states like Maharashtra and Delhi “to either cancel” exams “for UG/PG students and/or to graduate” them “and confer degrees without appearing for the final year /terminal semester examinations is plainly contrary to the UGC guidelines.”

“All universities or institutions obligated to conduct a terminal semester or final year exam by the end of September 2020”, UGC tells Supreme Court. It added while informing about the special examination to be held as and when feasible for students who can not appear in September.

Despite the opposition from students, academicians, and chief ministers of several states, the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had earlier in a series of tweets said, “In any education model, assessment is one of the most important milestones. Performance in exams gives students self-confidence and satisfaction.” He, however, also said that special exams should be held for students who might not be able to appear for exams by September.

A group of students, including one COVID-affected student, had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the directives of the SC. The students had demanded cancellation of final exams as they claimed it to be against the “right to life”. In the last hearing, the SC had asked UGC to give a response.

