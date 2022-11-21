scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

SP Jain School of Global Management launches new international campus in London

The classes will begin at the London campus in September 2023. The institution will offer business programmes at master's and bachelor's level.

SP Jain, SP Jain School of Global Management, SP Jain Global, SP Jain Institute, Global MBA, Executive MBA, MBA in financial technologies, Master’s in Global BusinessCurrently there are 50+ professors, in the coming year, SP Jain expects to increase it to 60-75 (Image Source: SP Jain Global)

SP Jain School of Global Management recently announced the launch of a new international campus in London. The courses are expected to start by the summer of 2023.

The college plans to offer a range of undergraduate and postgraduate business programmes such as Global MBA, Executive MBA, Master’s in Global Business as well as Bachelor’s programmes in business administration and data science. In the coming years, the college will be adding more courses aimed at the UK market. The institution also plans to launch Master’s in Financial Technologies in the coming years.

At present, there is not a defined limit on student intake, the institution said that it is focussing largely on the quality of students. They are expecting an enrolment of 300 students in the first year, half of which should be students from the UK.

Read |FT B-School Rankings 2022: IIM Bangalore rated best MBA school in India, University of St Gallen tops internationally

While the college does not have any plans of collaborating with other universities or colleges at present, they are open to the idea of tying up with other universities in order to provide more choices to the students, they informed.

As the institution already has campuses in Dubai, Singapore, Sydney, and Mumbai, students at these campuses who will opt for the tri-city programme at SP Jain Global will get the opportunity to study at the London campus either for a term or they would get transferred to the UK school. Similarly, students from the London campus may also get an opportunity to study at other international campuses.

Currently, there are over 50 professors associated with the institution from all over the world. For the UK campus, faculty will be hired especially in the coming year increasing the faculty strength from 60 to 75.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-11-2022 at 12:40:09 pm
