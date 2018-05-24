WBJEE result 2018: South Point student tops JEE, 99% clear exam

WBJEE result 2018: This year, 64 per cent successful candidates of WBJEE hailed from West Bengal while 34 per cent from other states. WBJEE result 2018: This year, 64 per cent successful candidates of WBJEE hailed from West Bengal while 34 per cent from other states.

WBJEE result 2018: Abhinandan Bose of Kolkata’s South Point High School topped the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE), the results of which were declared on Wednesday. Of the 1,05,974 candidates who appeared for the exam this year, 1,05,081 (99 per cent) cleared it. Bose stood first in engineering while Dedeepyo Ray of Hariyana Vidya Mandir in Salt Lake stood second and Archisman Saha of DPS Ruby Park achieved the third rank.

“Archisman has done the school proud by his commendable achievement in the WBJEE. He is a sincere student who has worked steadily towards academic goals. My blessings and best wishes for his future,” said Anusree Ghose, principal of DPS Ruby Park.

This year, 64 per cent successful candidates of WBJEE hailed from West Bengal while 34 per cent from other states. Out of the 34 per cent, 23.3 per cent candidates were from Bihar. Of the successful students, 78 per cent are boys. Only one girl is in the top 10 list — Ayushi Vidyanta from Vishakhapatnam, who stood 10th.

WBJEE Board chairman Malayendu Saha said, “Candidates will be able to download their rank cards from the board’s website wbjeeb.nic.in. The board will conduct mock counselling at 34 centres between May 28 and June 2 and the actual counselling will start from June 4.”

Next year’s WBJEE will be held on April 21. Not a single state board student featured in the top 10 list.

However, students of the West Bengal Council for Higher Education (WBCHE) dominated the list of successful candidates as 47 per cent of them are from the state board, while 28 per cent are from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

About 13 per cent of the successful students are from Bihar board and 5 per cent from Council for Indian School Certificate Examination, which conducts the ISC examination. The JEE was conducted on April 22 for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture.

