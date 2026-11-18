South Korea has introduced stricter anti-cheating measures for its annual college entrance examination, including inspection of candidates’ glasses, sealing of shirt buttons, and deployment of 8,400 additional supervisors.

The measures come ahead of the November 19 examination, known as ‘Suneung’, after a national tax accountant exam topper admitted to using a hidden camera, smartphone and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to obtain answers, according to a Reuters report.

This crackdown also has an Indian context. In Jammu and Kashmir, police recently arrested 14 people, including examination candidates and alleged facilitators, for attempting to help candidates cheat in the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Finance Assistant examination through electronic communication devices. Police seized eight small wireless sets, 22 mobile phones and other electronic equipment, claiming to have foiled the operation before answers could be transmitted to candidates inside examination halls.

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More than 5.5 lakh candidates are expected to take South Korea’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) at around 1,300 examination centres nationwide. The government has also announced tougher penalties, extending the ban on appearing for the examination from one year to 10 years.

College students retaking the test will also face expulsion from their current institutions if caught cheating.

What are South Korea’s new anti-cheating measures?

Under the revised arrangements, candidates wearing glasses will have to place them on their desks for inspection before entering the examination hall. Supervisors will check for cameras and other smart technology concealed in the frames.

Authorities will also inspect candidates’ clothing, particularly sleeves, collars, and shirt buttons, for hidden cameras. Stickers will be placed over shirt buttons to prevent them from being used to conceal recording devices. Candidates have been advised to avoid wearing clothes with buttons.

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Around 8,400 additional personnel will be deployed across examination centres, Reuters reported. Of these, approximately 1,800 will focus on detecting smart devices, while another 6,600 will monitor corridors and areas outside examination rooms.

Candidates will be prohibited from carrying smartphones, smartwatches, smart glasses and other objects equipped with cameras into examination halls.

Supervisors will also use metal detectors on candidates suspected of concealing electronic devices. The government is considering additional measures to restrict communication through wireless networks. However, temporarily blocking telecommunications signals remains complicated because of legal restrictions on electronic signal jamming and the possibility of affecting surrounding areas.

The government has also secured cooperation from companies operating AI chatbots for investigations into suspected cheating, including cases where candidates may have photographed examination questions and submitted them to AI tools.

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What triggered the crackdown?

The immediate trigger was a cheating scandal involving 34-year-old Han Won-seok, who secured the highest score in South Korea’s national tax accountant examination.

Han admitted to using a concealed microcamera and smartphone to obtain answers through generative AI. He reportedly photographed examination questions using the hidden camera, submitted the images to an AI tool, and received answers on his smartphone.

He scored 397.5 out of 400 in the first-stage multiple-choice examination in April and 663 out of 800 in the second-stage essay examination in July.

How does Suneung compare with NEET and JEE in India?

More than 5.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for South Korea’s 2026 Suneung. In comparison, nearly 20 lakh candidates appeared for India’s NEET-UG 2026, while more than 15 lakh unique candidates appeared for JEE Main 2026 across its two sessions.

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Examination Candidates appeared in 2026 South Korea Suneung (expected) More than 5.5 lakh NEET-UG 19,99,895 JEE Main (unique candidates) 15,38,468

India’s entrance examinations have also faced repeated cases of unfair means (UFM), ranging from impersonation and question paper leaks to the use of electronic devices inside examination centres. The NTA, which conducts examinations such as NEET-UG and JEE Main, has periodically reported cases of candidates using prohibited devices, adopting impersonation tactics and attempting to access examination material through unauthorised means.

Similar to India’s national-level entrances, Suneung is a high-stakes university entrance examination in South Korea, where admission to prestigious institutions can significantly influence employment and career opportunities. The government makes extensive arrangements every year to ensure candidates can reach examination centres without disruption.

Office hours and stock market trading are delayed to ease traffic, while flights are suspended during the English listening section. Police personnel also escort candidates who are running late.

Despite calls from some lawmakers to postpone this year’s examination until stronger anti-cheating arrangements are ready, Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin rejected the proposal, saying a delay would cause greater disruption to students.