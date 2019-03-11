South Asian University invites candidates for MA, PhD admissions, know details

South Asian University admission 2019: South Asian University has invited applicants to apply for the Masters, PhD programmes. The candidates can apply through the official website on or before March 29, 2019.

The entrance test for admission to Master’s, PhD programme will be held on April 27 and 28, 2019. The classes will commence from July 26, 2019.

Courses and the eligibility criteria:

MSc in Applied Mathematics

Eligibility:

The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Maths with a minimum of 55 per cent marks in aggregate or an equivalent grade

MSc in Computer Science

The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science with a 55 per cent marks in aggregate or an equivalent grade

MSc in Biotechnology

The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology with a 55 per cent marks in aggregate or an equivalent grade

MA Economics

The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Economics with a 55 per cent marks in aggregate or an equivalent grade

MA International Relations

The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences with a 55 per cent marks in aggregate or an equivalent grade

MA Sociology

The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Sociology with a 55 per cent marks in aggregate or an equivalent grade

LLM (Master of Laws)

The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) with a 55 per cent marks in aggregate or an equivalent grade

Paper pattern of entrance test

The duration of the Entrance Test will be 2 hours and the question paper will consist of 100 multiple choice questions in two parts.

Entrance exam:

The entrance examination will be conducted on April 27 and 28, 2019. From this year the examinations will be conducted in online mode.

South Asian University admissions: Important dates

Last date to apply online: March 29

Entrance exams: April 27, 28, 2019.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, sau.int, on or before March 29, 2019.