South Asian MBBS students enrolled in Chinese universities stare at uncertain future

Thousands of international students who have opted to study medicine in China are concerned about their academic plans. China has not yet opened its borders for foreign students enrolled in its universities, and those pursuing an MBBS programme in that country claim to be at a greater loss due to a lack of practical experience.

Sanjeev Gupta*, 21, from Jaipur, Rajasthan, is pursuing an MBBS programme at the University of South China since 2018 and returned to India during the winter break in January 2020. Since then, he, along with hundreds of Indian students, has been waiting for any formal communication from the authorities.

“Universities are clueless about our return, and the embassies are unable to provide any update. We wrote to the authorities around six months ago and we are yet to receive any response. The new semester at our university commenced on February 19 and we don’t see ourselves returning to the campuses anytime soon,” Gupta said.

Indian students claim they are suffering more than their counterparts from other countries due to New Delhi’s decision to ban Chinese apps. Gupta agreed and said that Chinese universities, just like all institutions around the world, are functioning remotely. However, instead of globally used applications like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom, Chinese universities use homegrown apps like WeChat, SuperStar, and DingTalk (Ding Ding).

“The ban on Chinese apps is hampering my learning process. Connecting to a VPN to access these apps makes the system slow and the audio/video often hang. If going back to offline classes is not an option, removing the ban on these apps will at least provide us with the basic theoretical knowledge that our classmates are receiving,” he added.

When asked if Indian students are facing the brunt of the worsening Indo-China bilateral relations, Gupta refused and said, “If it was a political issue, China would have granted entry to students from other countries.”

Apart from the issues faced in accessing Chinese apps, Pakistani students are also sailing in the same boat and have no clue about their return. Muhammad Harram, 22, from Pakistan’s Lahore, is also pursuing an MBBS from the University of South China and returned to his home country in January 2020 after the semester exams.

“When I returned to Pakistan, there was no coronavirus pandemic. The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) had released an official statement that any foreign medical or dental degree acquired through an online medium without clinical training will not be valid. If we don’t return soon and continue with online learning, my degree may become invalid,” Harram told indianexpress.com.

The PMC on November 8, 2021, released a statement that read, “Any application submitted for the purpose of licencing or recognition, based on an online qualification, without submitting proof of actual and physical clinical training, shall not be considered and will be rejected.”

Non-Recognition of Online Foreign Qualification by Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC). pic.twitter.com/BDM1x3lEze — Pakistan Medical Commission (@pmc_org) November 8, 2021

While the Pakistan government has not banned any app from China, Harram said that students require their Chinese mobile SIM cards to log into their apps if they are signed out for any reason.

“A night before an exam in 2021, I updated my mobile phone, and all the saved passwords were gone. In Pakistan, I could not access my Chinese mobile SIM and ended up being marked absent on that paper. Similarly, we are unable to talk to any teacher directly and have to go through the class representative,” Harram said.

In the second week of February 2021, the Chinese foreign ministry reportedly agreed to arrange for Pakistani students’ return to campuses. The foreign ministry said it was considering the return of thousands of international students to China in a “coordinated manner”.

Abhishek Jaiswal, 23, who completed his 12th grade at the Capital College & Research Center in Kathmandu, Nepal, is experiencing similar difficulties. Jaiswal’s degree will be completed in 2024, and he did not wish to name the university he is attending.

“In our hometown, there is no learning environment. MBBS is a degree based on practical experience that we are losing out on. Covid restrictions are being eased out across the world. All of us enrolled in Chinese universities are hoping that we return to the campuses as soon as possible to save our future,” he said.

*Name changed on request