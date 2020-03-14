Son of a farmer tops GATE 2020, aims for PSU job to support family’s dreams

Abhash Rai topped GATE 2020 in first attempt. Abhash Rai topped GATE 2020 in first attempt.

Abhash Rai, a 22-year-old is confident of realising his dreams for his family as he has topped the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2020 in electrical engineering paper. The NIT Patna student has got 87.33 score. Over 6.85 lakh students had appeared for the entrance exam in 25 papers.

Abhash, a native of Narayanpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Baliya wishes to secure a job in core electrical field. “I have applied for a couple of vacancies and now it seems that I would be able to fulfill the dreams I had for my family. My father was a farmer but we did not have good access to education in our village thus we shifted to Patna in my class 10. My father had to move out to Indore for a job which wasn’t well paying. I wish to change this condition,” he said.

The MTech fee hike, said the engineer, did not effect his motivation to appear for GATE as his aim was to secure a job. He has already been placed through campus recruitment at L&T and now has to chose between the companies. “Since I wish to work in my field, I would wait for GATE selection process to get over to decide,” he added. This was an emotional moment for his family which he thinks will be able to unite once he gets a decent pay.

Along with Abhash, his batchmates and even seniors had appeared for the exam, however, he has emerged as the top scorer. Others from the campus have scored 24, 50 and 19 ranks.

Talking about his preparation, Rai said, “I have been focused to crack GATE and had joined a coaching right from the second year. This helped me to focus on right subjects and topics, as well as gave me a mode to clear doubts. I took a break during placement season and then during last 3-4 months focused on mock test series.”

For future aspirants he suggested that it is not all study that helps one through a competitive exam. “To crack a competitive exam where lakhs of students are appearing, it is important to stay focused throughout these years. One can not take breaks after a couple of years, having a routine is the key.”

The topper said he balanced between studies and enjoying a college life. “This can only be achieved, if you have other things to keep you motivated. I did not lock myself up in the room to crack the test and neither do I suggest it to others. I have enjoyed my college life as well and too much pressure only meddles with the performance,” he remarked.

