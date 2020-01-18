JEE Main 2020 topper wants to pursue computer science engineering, shares preparation strategy

Divyanshu Aggarwal (design by Rajan Sharma) Divyanshu Aggarwal (design by Rajan Sharma)

Divyanshu Aggarwal is one of the nine students — out of over 9 lakh — to have scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. Hailing from Haryana’s Hisar, Aggarwal has topped the exam in his first attempt and aims to study computer science engineering from an IIT.

Born in a family of doctors, he was expected to follow medicine at first but it was his love for mathematics that made him chose engineering stream. “I love solving maths problems but my parents initially wanted me to pursue medicine. However, looking at my inclination towards the subject, they supported me,” he said. Divyanshu will be the first engineer in his family.

The 18-year-old has been focusing on JEE Advanced (entrance exams for IIT) preparation along with JEE Main from past two years now.

Divyanshu is self-motivated and gives at least 5-6 hours to his studies daily. “One should not study for the sake of an exam but for understanding the subjects, even if it takes one to study more than the prescribed syllabus,” he said.

“Most of my time was spent in self-study. I also joined Vidyamandir classes where I would solve tests. I was done with NCERTs first and then moved to more advanced material. I studied physics from Chengage series, maths from Arhant publications, and chemistry from S Chand,” informed Aggarwal.

However, it was not all about studies for him. “I never forced myself to study. On days when I did not feel like preparing, I used to take rest and focus on other things. I like badminton and chess. Such leisure days, however, were very few. I loved the subjects so much that I tend to read up more and more,” said the JEE Main January topper.

For JEE Main he also followed a strategy to solve mathematics first, physics and then chemistry. “In a hurry, I tend to make silly mistakes in math thus I gave time to the subject. I left the questions I did not knew answers to or was confused about to be solved later,” he said. The topper found the long-form questions easy. “While the exam was a balance of all the three subjects, the new long-form questions were easy in terms of calculations but required one to solve more as the answers would be in form of integers.”

