Some Mumbai colleges plan to put admissions on hold after third merit list, wait for CBSE, ICSE students

MOST POPULAR colleges in the Mumbai plan to put degree admissions on hold after the third merit list in order to accommodate students from CBSE and ICSE who are still awaiting their results.

A day after the UGC’s directive to all universities to fix the last date of degree admission post the declaration of CBSE results, this comes as a relief. Even as Mumbai University (MU) has not yet issued any directives following this, most city colleges have individually decided to stop degree admissions for now after the third merit list and begin with phase II after CBSE and ICSE results are out.

As per the MU-declared admission schedule, the third merit list is to be out on Thursday, but some have already declared it.

HR and KC College, which come under the HSNC University, declared their third merit list on Wednesday. “There is a marginal drop in the cut-off score in this list because we already saw a good rush of students confirming admissions after the second merit list. But now, we plan to put the degree admissions on hold,” said Dr Pooja Ramchandani adding that after keeping aside seats for CBSE and ICSE students; all other seats which were opened for degree admission are already filled now by the HSC students leaving no option for the college administration but to wait for CBSE and ICSE results.

Whereas At R D National College, where the third merit list will be declared on Thursday, only a handful of seats are remaining to be filled. “We have no option but to depend on the additional intake of seats to be provided by the Mumbai University, once the CBSE and ICSE students apply for admissions. Until then we shall close the process now,” said Dr Neha Jagtiani, principal of the college who added how self-financed courses at the college are almost full even as the third merit list is yet to be declared.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

As opposed to this, at Wilson College, there are no adequate applications this year and so they plan to wait for CBSE and ICSE results, after the third merit list. “We have a huge pool of students coming from the ICSE board. But they could not apply without the result. Thanks to this, after two merit lists, we see that more than half of the seats are still vacant,” said Dr Anna Nikalje, principal of the college which is going to follow the Mumbai University schedule and declare the third merit list on Thursday. But the college will pause admissions after that and wait for CBSE and ICSE results.

The Mumbai University’s decision to go ahead with degree admission without waiting for the CBSE and ICSE results was heavily criticised. However, most colleges in the city had begun the admissions process as per the MU declared schedule.

But after the third merit list, up to which the varsity had issued the degree admissions schedule, the city colleges now plan to wait for CBSE and ICSE results.