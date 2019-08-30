Good news for SOL, NCWEB students: They can now move to regular Delhi University colleges in second year

Students from the School of Open Learning (SOL) and Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) will now be able to take admission in any college affiliated to the University of Delhi (DU) in their second year. Director, SOL, Chandra Shekhar Dubey said, “With the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) being applicable to SOL and NCWEB as well, students across DU are studying the same curriculum. This will enable students from the distance mode to fill in seats vacated in regular mode, not only in DU but also in any regular college of the country.”

“Every year, there are several seats that are left vacant in the second year due to a candidate leaving, failing to pass or changing their college. Each college thereafter releases a cut-off of marks required to fill those seats. Students making it through the cut-off will have to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from both colleges (the one they are shifting from and the one seeking transfer too) and their seat will be shifted,” said Dubey. Students can also seek transfer from one college to another, in the same mode.

Under the CBCS system, a new curriculum has been introduced for students in the distance learning mode along with options of choosing elective courses which were available only in regular mode.

Dubey informed that among new initiatives, the SOL will also hold online classes including webinars and chat-based counselling sessions. “We will have online lectures for which we will hire 2000 new PCP (personal contract programme) counsellors as contact persons for students. They will hold counselling online and offline and will also create and disseminate the content material for their respective subjects,” said Dubey.

“The online learning will have instant feedback. We have tried to provide everything from study material to library access to online classes and doubt-resolution online which will make the entire process easier for students with the help of technology. The SOL system is becoming blended learning-based, ” informed the SOL director.

He informed that all the study material and lectures will be available in the students’ dashboards for easy access. “We have around 50 lakh views daily on the dashboard, which means it is opened by every student some 10 times a day. We will try to make everything, including the study material, available for students here,” he stated.