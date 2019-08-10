SOI, HSA declare panels for Panjab University Student Council elections

The Student Organisation of India (SOI) and the Hindustan Students Association (HSA) declared their panels for the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) at Student Centre on Friday.

Advertising

The SOI’s panel was declared by the party’s Punjab president Parvinder Singh Brar and the panel included Chetan Chaudhary as a presidential candidate, Dilbag Bhangu as chairman, Devak Soni as party president, Arshdeep Singh as campus president, Kartik Marwaha as party incharge.

The HSA’s panel was declared by the senior party leaders, including Tarsem Nain, Harjit Maan and Pardeep Malik among others. The panel included Sachin Nehra as state chairman, Sanjeev Malik as state president, Navdeep Boora as president and Tanmay Singh as campus president.

A masters student of Political Science, Jasleen said, “I think the SOI are the ones who have laid the base and have started the fight for standing up for student welfare in the university. Other parties have picked it up from there.”

Advertising

Another SOI supporter, Harsimran from Community Education said, “It was SOI’s presidential candidate, Chetan Chaudhary, who went on hunger strike against the authority’s decision of fees hike in some courses. It is easy to stand in front of the vice-chancellor’s office and shout in protest but it is difficult to put yourself at risk for the welfare of other students.”

Arundhati Thakur, a student who supports HSA said,”This is a student association with no political backing. Our success is dependent on how many students support us. The virtue of being a purely student driven party attracts support for us.”

While the council elections are likely to be held in September, the dates for filing the nominations have not been declared.