Soft skills to focused degrees : Short online courses to pursue during quarantine

Quarantine can be an opportunity to take up courses to enhance your career. From an hour-long course on how to write a resume or how to find a new job and increase productivity, specialised courses in job-specific skills or something innovative like flying cars, there is a course on everything. Take a look at most unique yet useful certification courses available. Find the right one for you.

Connect with customers over mobile

This free course is provided by Google to help people grow their digital presence and reach new customers through mobiles. It is a beginner-level course and has two modules. The total duration of the course is two hours.

Methods to foster innovation

If you have been asked to think out-of-the-box, then this course by the University of Queensland, Australia is for you. The course is available at the online learning platform – edX. It is an 11-months long course with 8-10 hours classes per week. The cost of the course is Rs 91,240.

How to end procrastination and get a job you love

During the quarantine or otherwise, if you are dealing with procrastination, if the comfort factor is keeping you in your current job and not letting you grow, there is a course for you. The enrollment for the course will start from March 31 at EdX. It is provided by MEPhlX and is a five week-long course with 2-6 hours per week of self-paced classes. It is for Rs 3,693.

Analytics for beginners

A one-month online self-paced course by Jigsaw academic deals with fundamentals of analytics. The online platform claims to teach it in a fun way. It is a certification course with faculty and technical support and case studies. The enrollment is open and fee of the course is Rs 2,800.

An integrated course in business analytics by IIM Indore and a postgraduate programme in data science and machine learning from the University of Chicago — both for 10 months duration and internship / placement opportunity by end of the course are also available. However, these are not at beginners level.

Land your next job

As the name suggest, the course is for those looking for a job but need a bit of training. The curriculum deals with how to write a CV, preparing for interviews, writing cover letter etc. It is provided by Google’s digital platform – learndigital.withgoogle.com. It is free of cost and is only an hour long.

Cyber security 101

The course is provided in collaboration with HackerU. It is free of cost and is a master’s level certificate course. This is available at jigsawacademy.com. It includes week ling instructor-led programme.

How to increase productivity at work

If it’s growth and not a change you are looking for, then this free short course is your calling. The course can train you in time management, prioritisation and other modes to increase efficiency at work. Course is provided by Google and is an hour long.

A similar course called ‘management for personal and professional productivity’ provided by University of California, powered by Coursera is also available for free of cost online. This is a three hours long course.

Self-driving cars specialisation

A course provided by the University of Toronto and available at Coursera, it deals with architectural details to software stack of flying cars. The course will begin from March 31 and it is at the advanced level. It is a six-hour per week course which can take about five months to complete.

Send professional emails

A course in professional communication focused on writing emails. The course will train learners in how to write professional emails for specific workplace situations. The course is free and one hour long and is provided by Google digital learning.

PG programme in life insurance

The 11-month course with work of 8-10 hours a week is available at upgrad.com. It is offered by HDFC Life who also claim to give a paid internship during the course wherein students can earn up to Rs 1.1 lakh further a fulltime hob with the firm is also available for the successful candidates. Course fee is Rs 99,000.

MBA from foreign colleges, online

For those aiming for an MBA degree from abroad to enhance their promotion can also take up two year MBA programme offered at upgrad.com by Liverpool University and Deaken University.

AI for everyone

The course is available at coursera.org – an online learning platform. The course is designed for non-technical people and help them understand the buzz work artificial intelligence (AI) and how it is useful for them. It consists of fundamentals of AI, workflow of machine learning, AI strategy and data science projects. Enrollment starts from March 31. It is a four week long course with 2-3 hours of study per week.

Corona ki aisi ki taisi

For those who do not know which course to pursue and are looking to talk to experts and seek guidance can join series of webinars (web-based seminars). Aimed at people in the age group of 18-25, Safe Job is conducting free sessions called ‘Corona ki aisi ki taisi’ which can help students make their career choices better.

These range from ‘how to answer interview questions’, ‘how to figure out personality type’, ‘what are the job trends’, ‘future skills’ and industry specific scenarios like in HR, logistics, ‘how to plan for life after college’ etc. These are being conducted for half an hour each from noon to 4:30 pm at safejobs.in.

