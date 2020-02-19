Social Sector spending: 3 new varsities, more funds for Atal schools

By next year, the government will be able to carry forward the work of establishing a medical college in all 75 districts of the state. These colleges will be built either by the government or on PPP mode,” said CM Adityanath. (File photo) By next year, the government will be able to carry forward the work of establishing a medical college in all 75 districts of the state. These colleges will be built either by the government or on PPP mode,” said CM Adityanath. (File photo)

To promote higher education, the government in its Budget announced to set up three new state universities — one in Saharanpur, Azamgarh and Aligarh. The government also proposed to set up Ayush University in Gorakhpur and a law university in Prayagraj.

“This Budget focused on higher education as the state government is setting up new universities. Provisions have been made in the Budget to improve education in the state. Setting up of Atal Medical University in Lucknow has also been included in the Budget… By next year, the government will be able to carry forward the work of establishing a medical college in all 75 districts of the state. These colleges will be built either by the government or on PPP mode,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, stressing that from 1947 to 2016, only 12 medical colleges were in set up in the state.

The Budget has also allotted Rs 270 crore for Atal Residential Schools that are proposed to be set up in 18 divisions of the state, and Rs 18,363 crore for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan to improve school education at primary and senior primary levels in the state. Moreover, Rs 111 crore has been allotted under Rashtriya Uchchtar Shiksha Abhiyan for infrastructure facilities in the field of higher education.

In the health sector, the government proposed to set up 100-bed joint hospitals in the newly created districts and allocated Rs 30 crore for it. “For rural areas, Rs 65 crore is proposed for buildings and equipment for Community Health Centres (CHCs) to strengthen medical facilities. Similarly, there is a proposal of Rs 81 crore and Rs 35 crore for constructing buildings of new Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and CHCs respectively.”

